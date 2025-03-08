Chrome on the Chopping Block: DOJ Targets Google, Spares AI

The U.S. Department of Justice , as reported by TechCrunch, continues to demand Google sell its Chrome browser to break its search monopoly, a stance upheld from Biden to Trump, citing Google’s illegal tactics that dominate 90% of the market.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) remains steadfast in its push to dismantle Google’s dominance, insisting in a Friday court filing reported by TechCrunch that the tech giant must sell its Chrome web browser to curb its monopolistic grip on online search. This demand, first lodged under President Joe Biden last year, persists into the second Trump administration, reflecting a consistent stance despite shifts in leadership, with acting antitrust chief Omeed Assefi arguing that Google’s illegal tactics have forged an “economic goliath” that rigs the marketplace in its favor. The DOJ’s core strategy – divesting Chrome and banning search-related payments to partners – aims to fracture the infrastructure Google (GOOG) has built to lock in its 90% share of the global search market, a dominance solidified through exclusive deals and browser control.

Google, however, is not facing the full brunt of the DOJ’s initial ambitions, as the department has softened its stance on artificial intelligence and Android, per the TechCrunch report. Rather than forcing Google to shed its billions invested in AI firms like Anthropic, the DOJ now seeks only prior notification for future investments, acknowledging the strategic importance of AI innovation amid competition with rivals like OpenAI and Microsoft (MSFT). Similarly, the option to divest Android is off the table for now, deferred to a future court ruling contingent on market dynamics—a pragmatic pivot given Android’s role as a counterweight to Apple’s (AAPL) iOS in the mobile ecosystem.

This refined proposal follows a landmark ruling by Judge Amit P. Mehta, prompted by lawsuits from the DOJ and 38 state attorneys general, declaring Google’s search practices illegal—a decision Google plans to appeal while offering its own remedy of increased partner flexibility, which it claims aligns with Mehta’s concerns. The DOJ, undeterred, labels Google’s conduct a threat not just to competition but to broader economic and security interests, a view contested by a Google spokesperson who told Reuters the proposals overreach beyond Mehta’s ruling and risk harming U.S. consumers and innovation. With arguments slated for April, the clash pits the government’s antitrust resolve against Google’s entrenched power, a battle that could reshape the digital landscape as Chrome’s fate hangs in the balance and AI’s role in tech supremacy looms large.

