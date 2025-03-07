Mobileye Gets a Boost as Steven Cohen Joins the Party

Mobileye Global (MBLY) shares rose nearly 4% in after-hours trading Thursday and ticked higher Friday after Point72 Asset Management , led by Steven Cohen , acquired 5,052,323 shares, as disclosed in an SEC 13G filing.

Mobileye Global (MBLY) is experiencing a modest uptick in its stock price on Friday, building on a nearly 4% gain in after-hours trading Thursday, spurred by news that Steven Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, L.P., a titan among global hedge funds, has taken a significant stake in the company. According to a 13G filing with the SEC, Point72 acquired 5,052,323 shares of Mobileye’s Class A stock, a move that signals confidence from one of the most respected names in the investment world. This development offers a glimmer of optimism for Mobileye, a company grappling with a challenging year that has seen its shares decline 25% year-to-date and 46% year-over-year.

The investment by Point72 comes at a pivotal moment for Mobileye, a leader in autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The company has faced headwinds as the broader automotive technology sector contends with supply chain disruptions, shifting demand for electric and self-driving vehicles, and intensified competition. Despite these pressures, Mobileye’s core technology remains a cornerstone of the push toward safer, smarter transportation, with its camera-based systems and AI-driven solutions deployed across millions of vehicles globally. Point72’s stake suggests a belief that Mobileye’s long-term value proposition – rooted in its dominance in ADAS and its ambitions in fully autonomous driving – may outweigh its current struggles.

With shares down 46% year-over-year, Mobileye’s valuation has contracted significantly, potentially making it an attractive target for institutional investors like Point72 seeking undervalued growth opportunities. The hedge fund’s involvement could catalyze further interest from the market, as Cohen’s track record of identifying inflection points in tech-driven companies is well-regarded. For Mobileye, the 5-plus million share purchase represents not just capital but a vote of confidence in its ability to navigate a turbulent landscape and capitalize on the accelerating adoption of autonomous technologies. As Friday’s trading unfolds, the stock’s $1.42% upward tick to $15.03 reflects cautious optimism, though the road ahead remains steep. Mobileye must leverage its technological edge to reverse its 25% year-to-date slide and restore investor faith, with Point72’s backing now a key piece of that puzzle.

