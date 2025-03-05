Cathie Wood Backs Promising Genomics Stock

ARK Invest bolstered its stake in Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) with 170,778 shares on February 20, 2025, owning nearly 7.7 million shares or 8.54% of the company, despite a 31% year-over-year drop.

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, has doubled down on its commitment to Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), snapping up 170,778 shares on February 20, 2025, pushing its total holdings to nearly 7.7 million shares. That stake translates to 8.54% of Beam’s outstanding stock, worth $175.2 million-plus as per its most recent filing with the SEC, cementing it as ARK’s 20th largest position. This move underscores Wood’s belief in genomics and precision medicine, sectors she’s long championed as transformative. Beam, a biotech focused on base-editing technologies to tackle genetic diseases, fits squarely into ARK’s vision of backing disruptive innovation. Yet, the stock’s been a bumpy ride – down over 31% year-over-year and last closing at $26.11, down 1.25% for the day – drawing skepticism from short-sellers who question its financial staying power.

Not everyone’s buying into the optimism. Jim Chanos, a veteran short-seller with a knack for sniffing out overhyped stocks, has cast doubt on ARK’s strategy, arguing that many of its picks, Beam included, ride waves of excitement rather than solid fundamentals. He’s pointed out that biotech firms like Beam often burn cash with no clear route to profitability, making them precarious bets in a market that can turn unforgiving fast. The 170,778-share purchase on February 20 might signal confidence from ARK, but with Beam’s 8.54% ownership in its portfolio, the firm’s heavily exposed if Chanos’ warnings prove prescient. Beam’s price trajectory reflects that tension—investors are intrigued by its potential but wary of its losses and the biotech sector’s notorious volatility.

Still, there’s a flicker of cautious support elsewhere. Scotiabank, on Monday, nudged its price target for Beam up to $25 from $24, sticking with a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. The firm sees promise in Beam’s setup for 2025, likely tied to its pipeline of therapies targeting conditions like sickle cell disease, but it’s not ready to go all-in. Analysts there want more clinical data to ease risks before fully endorsing the stock, a prudent stance given Beam’s 31% annual slide. ARK’s 7.7 million shares dwarf that hesitancy, betting big on a future where Beam’s innovations pay off. Whether that’s visionary or reckless hinges on execution—Beam’s got the science, but the market’s watching if it can turn promise into profit.

