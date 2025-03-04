Amazon’s AWS Launches New Agentic AI Unit

Amazon.com (AMZN) has launched a new group focused on agentic AI, led by AWS executive Swami Sivasubramanian, who will report directly to AWS CEO Matt Garman, as announced in an internal email viewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

Amazon.com (AMZN) is poised to capitalize on the burgeoning field of agentic artificial intelligence, with the formation of a new group dedicated to this technology, as revealed in an internal email viewed by Reuters on Tuesday. This strategic move underscores the company’s ambition to harness AI that autonomously executes tasks for users, eliminating the need for constant prompting. AWS CEO Matt Garman, in the email, emphasized the transformative potential of this initiative, stating, “Agentic AI has the potential to be the next multi-billion business for AWS,” a bold projection that reflects Amazon’s confidence in its ability to lead the next wave of technological innovation.

Leading this new group is Swami Sivasubramanian, a seasoned AWS executive who previously served as vice president of AI and data, and who will now report directly to Garman. Sivasubramanian’s appointment signals Amazon’s intent to leverage his deep expertise in AI and data management to drive this venture forward. The focus on agentic AI aligns with recent advancements showcased by Amazon, including last week’s announcement of an updated Alexa voice service, set for release later this month, which incorporates capabilities to act independently on behalf of users. This development builds on Amazon’s broader AI strategy, positioning AWS as a powerhouse in delivering cutting-edge solutions to its enterprise customers.

Garman’s vision, as articulated in the email, highlights the opportunity to accelerate customer innovation, with agentic AI at the core of unlocking new possibilities. “We have the opportunity to help our customers innovate even faster and unlock more possibilities, and I firmly believe that AI agents are core to this next wave of innovation,” he wrote. This initiative comes at a time when the demand for intelligent, proactive systems is surging across industries, from cloud computing to consumer services. By forming this group under Sivasubramanian’s leadership, Amazon is not only reinforcing its commitment to AI but also betting on agentic systems to redefine how businesses and individuals interact with technology, potentially cementing AWS’s dominance in a market poised for explosive growth.

