Michael Saylor: Digital Assets Could Unlock $100 Trillion for U.S.

told CNBC’s “Money Movers” that Strategy’s (MSTR) $2.6 billion Bitcoin gain in 2024, growing a $250 million stake to $50 billion in 48 months, underscores its potential, with Trump’s crypto reserve plan – spanning Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) – set to drive Bitcoin from $2 trillion to $200 trillion. He advocates a progressive U.S. digital assets policy, projecting a 10-20% Bitcoin network stake could erase the national debt, dismissing volatility concerns by citing four-year holding gains and historical buys like Alaska for $6 million or Manhattan for 60 guilders.

Saylor sees Bitcoin’s issuer-free nature as a shield against manipulation, distinguishing it from stablecoins, securities, and tokens, with a political process involving key figures like Tim Scott and French Hill shaping the reserve by July 22.

Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (MSTR), joined CNBC’s “Money Movers” to discuss the crypto landscape, spotlighting Bitcoin’s potential to transform U.S. economic strategy as his company boasts a $2.6 billion Bitcoin gain in 2024, ballooning a $250 million investment into a $50 billion position in just 48 months. He views President Trump’s weekend endorsement of a U.S. crypto reserve – including Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) – as unequivocally bullish for the industry, projecting Bitcoin’s market cap to soar from $2 trillion to $20 trillion, then $200 trillion with 20% annual growth, fueled by capital inflows from China, Russia, Europe, and beyond. Saylor, who’s met with senators, congresspeople, cabinet members, and Trump administration figures, champions a progressive digital assets policy, arguing it could enable the U.S. to buy 10-20% of the Bitcoin network at a “nickel” and pay off the national debt, calling it the century’s greatest economic program.

Despite Bitcoin and Ether shedding recent gains after Trump’s remarks, Saylor remains unfazed by short-term volatility – like 20%, 40%, or 50% drawdowns – asserting that no one loses money holding Bitcoin for four years, likening it to enduring U.S. investments like Alaska ($6 million) or Manhattan (60 guilders). He distinguishes four asset types – Bitcoin as a digital commodity, stablecoins as digital currency, tokenized securities, and utility-backed tokens – pushing for a taxonomy to guide policy, while shrugging off insider trading concerns by noting Bitcoin’s decentralized nature renders it immune to manipulation, a trait rooted in Satoshi’s million-Bitcoin legacy. Saylor anticipates a robust political process, involving Treasury, SEC, CFTC, and congressional leaders like Tim Scott and French Hill, to shape the reserve by July 22, when Trump’s digital assets framework is due, seeing it as a chance for the U.S. to secure the future as it did with $40 million for 75% of its territory centuries ago.

