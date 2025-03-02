ON Semiconductor Sets Sights on Allegro in High-Stakes Chip Chase

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) , with a stock closing at $22.30 and a $4.11 billion valuation, is reportedly a takeover target for ON Semiconductor (ON) , valued at $19.83 billion, as per Bloomberg News, highlighting interest in Allegro’s automotive sensor expertise.

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM), a player in the sensor integrated circuits market, finds itself at the center of acquisition speculation as its stock closed Friday at $22.30, reflecting a market valuation of $4.11 billion. Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter, that ON Semiconductor (ON), a larger rival valued at $19.83 billion, has been actively exploring a takeover of Allegro, engaging advisers over recent months to facilitate this pursuit. This potential move underscores a broader trend in the semiconductor industry, where companies are seeking to enhance their automotive capabilities amid a transformative shift toward electrification and advanced driver assistance systems.

ON Semiconductor’s interest in Allegro aligns with the strategic imperative to bolster its position in the automotive sector, a market where Allegro excels with its specialized portfolio of magnetic sensor and power ICs. These components are critical for vehicle electrification and automation, areas of growing demand as the industry pivots toward sustainable and intelligent transportation solutions. Bloomberg’s report suggests that other suitors might also emerge, drawn by Allegro’s technological edge, though the Manchester, New Hampshire-based company has yet to signal its stance on a potential sale, leaving the door open to various outcomes.

The semiconductor landscape adds context to this narrative. ON Semiconductor, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, announced on Tuesday a restructuring plan to cut operational costs, which includes laying off approximately 2,400 employees worldwide in 2025. This decision follows a February forecast where Onsemi projected first-quarter revenue below Wall Street’s expectations, citing weaker demand for its automotive chips. In contrast, Allegro’s offerings have maintained relevance, and its leadership transition – appointing Mike Doogue as president and CEO on Monday, succeeding Vineet Nargolwala – may signal a fresh strategic direction at a pivotal moment.

If materialized, a union between ON Semiconductor and Allegro could create a powerhouse in automotive semiconductors, combining Onsemi’s scale with Allegro’s niche expertise. However, ON Semiconductor’s cost-cutting measures and softening demand introduce risks, potentially complicating the financial and operational integration of such an acquisition.

Allegro’s $4-plus billion valuation, dwarfed by Onsemi’s $19.83B/$47.05, positions it as an attractive target for consolidation in a sector where size and specialization increasingly matter. The automotive semiconductor market, despite short-term challenges like those Onsemi faces, is poised for long-term growth driven by electric vehicles and autonomous technologies. For Allegro, remaining independent or aligning with a larger entity like Onsemi could shape its ability to capitalize on these trends, while for Onsemi, acquiring Allegro might offset its current struggles by diversifying its portfolio and strengthening its market foothold. As this story unfolds, the interplay of strategy, valuation, and industry dynamics will determine Allegro’s next chapter.

