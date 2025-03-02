Dan Ives Calls TSLA a $2 Trillion Bet

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has set a $550 TSLA price target , eyeing a $2 trillion valuation on the ticker driven by AI and autonomous driving.

Despite a more than 27% year-to-date drop and concerns over Elon Musk's role in the Department of Government Efficiency, Ives highlights Tesla's competent management and Musk's multitasking ability as stabilizing factors.

Ives points to a lower-priced EV launch and a driverless taxi service planned for June as near-term growth drivers, with long-term potential in robotics further bolstering Tesla’s investment appeal.

Tesla (TSLA), with its stock closing Friday at $292.98 and a market cap of $942.4 billion, remains a focal point of intrigue and volatility, having oscillated between a 52-week low of $138.80 and a high of $488.54. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, in a recent report highlighted by Barron’s, projects a robust future for the electric vehicle giant, setting a price target of $550 per share, one of the most optimistic on Wall Street. Ives envisions Tesla not only surpassing its current valuation but potentially reaching a $2 trillion market cap, driven by its pioneering efforts in artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology.

The stock’s journey this year, marked by a more than 27% year-to-date decline, reflects investor unease tied to CEO Elon Musk’s new role in the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This position has sparked concerns about Musk’s ability to juggle his responsibilities across Tesla and his other ventures. Yet Ives dismisses these worries, pointing to Tesla’s strong management team as a buffer that allows Musk’s multitasking genius – unmatched by most – to keep the company on track without significant disruption.

Ives emphasizes Tesla’s strategic moves as the real drivers of value. The anticipated launch of a lower-priced EV, expected to broaden the company’s customer base, stands out as a near-term catalyst that could reignite growth. Further ahead, Tesla’s push into self-driving technology, with plans for a driverless taxi service as early as June, positions it at the forefront of the autonomous vehicle revolution. This focus on AI extends beyond cars, with Ives noting Tesla’s potential in robotics as an additional layer of long-term upside, though he ties the immediate $2 trillion valuation prospect primarily to automotive innovation.

Tesla’s current $942.4 billion market cap reflects a company already commanding significant market confidence, yet Ives’ $550 target suggests a belief in untapped potential that could nearly double its stock price. The interplay of Musk’s leadership, despite his DOGE commitments, and Tesla’s advancements in EVs and autonomy, paints a picture of resilience and ambition. Investors, according to Ives, should view TSLA as a compelling opportunity for both immediate gains and sustained growth, underpinned by a management structure that mitigates risks tied to Musk’s divided attention. This blend of innovation and operational strength keeps Tesla a standout in the competitive tech and automotive landscape.

