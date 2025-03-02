Trump’s Surprise Sparks Ripple (XRP) Frenzy

President Donald Trump announced that Bitcoin (BTC) , Ethereum (ETH) , Ripple (XRP) , Solana (SOL) , and Cardano (ADA) will form the backbone of a US crypto reserve, reinforcing his pledge to establish a national Bitcoin stockpile and position the US as a leader in digital assets.

Public companies are adding Bitcoin to their reserves, states are exploring crypto investments, and Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich predicts that a US reserve could drive Japan and Asian nations to follow, boosting global adoption.

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley confirmed the reserve idea is "definitely in play," with Senator Cynthia Lummis drafting related legislation and hosting a March 11 discussion in Washington with industry leaders.

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley confirmed the reserve idea is “definitely in play,” with Senator Cynthia Lummis drafting related legislation and hosting a March 11 discussion in Washington with industry leaders.

President Donald Trump’s recent declaration that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will form a cornerstone of the US crypto reserve underscores a bold vision to cement the nation’s dominance in the digital asset arena. This announcement, paired with his inclusion of Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) in the national digital stockpile, reflects a strategic push to harness cryptocurrencies as a vital economic asset. Trump’s focus on establishing a national Bitcoin reserve, one of his flagship crypto pledges, remains firmly on course, signaling to both domestic and international observers that the US intends to lead the charge in this rapidly evolving sector.

The ripple effects of this initiative are already visible. Public companies in the US, anticipating a shift toward government-backed crypto adoption, have begun integrating Bitcoin into their balance sheets, a trend that mirrors the growing acceptance of digital assets as a legitimate store of value. Meanwhile, at the state level, efforts are underway to empower treasurers to allocate public funds into Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, further embedding these assets into the financial fabric of the nation. This multilayered approach – spanning federal ambition, corporate action, and state-level innovation – demonstrates a cohesive momentum toward mainstreaming digital currencies.

Globally, the implications of Trump’s strategy are drawing attention. Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich has suggested that a US Bitcoin reserve could spur a domino effect, prompting Japan and other Asian countries to establish their own reserves to keep pace. Such a move could accelerate Bitcoin’s worldwide adoption, transforming it from a speculative investment into a foundational element of national economies. The interconnected nature of global markets means that a US-led reserve could redefine how nations view and utilize cryptocurrencies, potentially sparking a race to secure digital assets as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley, in a recent CNBC interview, affirmed that the concept of a strategic Bitcoin reserve is far from theoretical, stating it is “definitely in play” and actively under consideration. Horsley highlighted the involvement of Senator Cynthia Lummis, who is crafting legislation to support this initiative and will host a key discussion on March 11 in Washington with industry leaders, including himself. This gathering underscores the seriousness with which policymakers and crypto executives are approaching the reserve idea, blending political will with practical expertise to shape its execution. The inclusion of XRP, SOL, and ADA alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum in Trump’s plan also hints at a broader embrace of blockchain technologies, each with distinct strengths – XRP for cross-border payments, SOL for high-speed transactions, and ADA for smart contract capabilities – enhancing the reserve’s versatility.

Trump’s crypto reserve vision taps into a broader narrative of economic innovation, where digital assets could bolster national resilience amid fluctuating fiat currencies and geopolitical tensions. By prioritizing Bitcoin, a decentralized currency with a fixed supply of 21 million coins, the US could position itself as a pioneer in redefining monetary policy for the digital age. Ethereum’s role, with its robust ecosystem supporting decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens, adds another layer of strategic depth. As this initiative unfolds, it will likely face scrutiny over regulatory frameworks, security measures, and market impacts, but for now, Trump’s commitment signals a transformative step toward integrating cryptocurrencies into the US economic strategy.

Price Action: As of press time, Bitcoin (BTC) has climbed 10.25% to reach $93,880, while Ethereum (ETH) has jumped 12.70% to hit $2,473. Ripple’s XRP is also on the rise, up 38% to $2.94. Solana (SOL) has posted a strong 24% gain, trading at $173, but the standout performer is Cardano (ADA), which has skyrocketed a staggering 70% to $1.06.

