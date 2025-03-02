Firefly Aerospace Makes Lunar History: First Commercial Moon Landing

Firefly Aerospace achieved a historic first by successfully soft-landing its Blue Ghost lunar lander on the Moon in Mare Crisium on March 2, 2025, as part of NASA’s CLPS initiative, marking the first fully successful commercial lunar landing.

achieved a historic first by successfully soft-landing its Blue Ghost lunar lander on the in Mare Crisium on March 2, 2025, as part of NASA’s CLPS initiative, marking the first fully successful commercial lunar landing. The lander, carrying 10 NASA instruments, will conduct 14 days of surface operations, including drilling, sample collection, and imaging, while also capturing data on lunar dust behavior and a total eclipse, contributing valuable science data for future human missions.

During its 45-day, 2.8-million-mile journey, Blue Ghost downlinked over 27 GB of data, supporting payload operations like signal tracking and radiation-tolerant computing, showcasing Firefly’s evolution into a comprehensive space services provider.

Firefly Aerospace has etched its name in the annals of space exploration history with the successful soft landing of its Blue Ghost lunar lander on the Moon’s surface in Mare Crisium at 2:34 a.m. CST on March 2, 2025. This remarkable feat, achieved on the company’s maiden attempt, marks a significant milestone as the first fully successful commercial lunar landing under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. The lander, carrying 10 NASA instruments, touched down within its 100-meter target near Mons Latreille, its shock-absorbing legs ensuring an upright and stable configuration, as confirmed by inertial readings.

The mission, aptly named “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” showcases Firefly’s capability to provide reliable and cost-effective access to the lunar surface. Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace, expressed the company’s elation, emphasizing that the Blue Ghost now resides permanently on the Moon, accompanied by a plaque bearing the names of every Firefly employee. This achievement is not merely a one-off success; Firefly is committed to annual lunar missions, laying the groundwork for a sustained human presence on the Moon and facilitating future exploration of the solar system.

Over the next 14 days, equivalent to a full lunar day, Blue Ghost will conduct a series of surface operations, supporting NASA science and technology demonstrations. These operations encompass lunar subsurface drilling, sample collection, X-ray imaging, and dust mitigation experiments. On March 14, the lander is expected to capture high-definition imagery of a total eclipse as Earth obscures the sun above the lunar horizon. Two days later, on March 16, Blue Ghost will document the lunar sunset, gathering data on how solar influences cause lunar dust to levitate, creating a horizon glow first observed by Eugene Cernan during Apollo 17. The lander will continue to operate into the lunar night, capturing imagery to study changes in levitating dust behavior post-sunset.

Shea Ferring, Firefly’s Chief Technology Officer, highlighted the mission’s success in delivering an unprecedented amount of science data for the CLPS initiative, even before landing. Throughout its 45-day, 2.8-million-mile journey to the Moon, Blue Ghost downlinked over 27 GB of data and supported various payload operations. Notable achievements include signal tracking from the Global Navigation Satellite System at a record-breaking distance with the LuGRE payload, radiation-tolerant computing through the Van Allen Belts with the RadPC payload, and magnetic field change measurements with the LMS payload. This wealth of data underscores Firefly’s evolution from a rocket company to a comprehensive provider of launch, lunar, and on-orbit services spanning low Earth orbit to cislunar space and beyond.

The successful landing and ongoing operations are monitored and controlled from Firefly’s Mission Operations Center in Cedar Park, Texas, demonstrating the company’s robust infrastructure. Firefly’s partnership with NASA has been instrumental in this endeavor, with the agency entrusting the team to deliver critical science data that will inform future human missions to the Moon and Mars. As Blue Ghost continues its work on the lunar surface, Firefly will provide regular updates through its mission webpage, while NASA’s Artemis blog will offer additional insights into payload operations.

This landmark achievement by Firefly Aerospace not only validates the company’s technical prowess but also signals a new era in commercial space exploration. By establishing a reliable pathway to the Moon, Firefly is contributing to the broader goal of expanding humanity’s reach into the cosmos, one precision landing at a time. The data and experience gained from this mission will undoubtedly shape the future of lunar exploration and pave the way for more ambitious endeavors in the years to come.

