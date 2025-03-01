Cathie Wood: Tesla, Bitcoin & AI – The Best Is Yet to Come

Cathie Wood of Ark Invest emphasized Bitcoin’s long-term value and the convergence of five innovation platforms – robotics, energy storage, AI, blockchain, and multiomic sequencing – as key drivers of explosive growth, accelerated by AI, during her YF interview at the Bitcoin Investor Week conference.

of Ark Invest emphasized Bitcoin’s long-term value and the convergence of five innovation platforms – robotics, energy storage, AI, blockchain, and multiomic sequencing – as key drivers of explosive growth, accelerated by AI, during her YF interview at the Bitcoin Investor Week conference. She views Nvidia (NVDA) as a growth stock despite its recent sell-off, projecting a strong return even if its GPU market share drops from 80% to 40% over five years, while highlighting AI’s role in enabling digital agents to handle tasks like shopping using crypto assets.

as a growth stock despite its recent sell-off, projecting a strong return even if its GPU market share drops from 80% to 40% over five years, while highlighting AI’s role in enabling digital agents to handle tasks like shopping using crypto assets. Wood remains bullish on Tesla (TSLA), citing a $25,000 low-cost vehicle and RoboTaxi launch in 2025 as catalysts to boost demand, with its full self-driving tech expected to outperform human safety by year-end, reinforcing its edge in autonomous mobility.

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, spoke with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi at the Bitcoin Investor Week conference in New York City, offering insights into her firm’s forward-looking investment philosophy. She emphasized Ark’s focus on the convergence of five major innovation platforms – robotics, energy storage, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and multiomic sequencing – which she believes are poised to drive explosive growth, accelerated by AI. Wood highlighted Bitcoin’s enduring value within the crypto ecosystem, noting its consistent upward trend on a three-year rolling average despite a recent 27% decline from its highs, and argued that its long-term potential outweighs short-term volatility for investors with a five-year horizon like hers.

Wood’s vision extends beyond cryptocurrencies to how AI will transform daily life, predicting that digital agents will handle tasks like shopping – a chore she personally despises – using crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and smart contract platforms like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), to execute microtransactions. She stressed the importance of staying ahead of technological change, a mantra reflected in Ark’s strategy of sharing research to help people understand the implications of innovations like autonomous mobility. Addressing Nvidia’s recent earnings-driven sell-off, Wood acknowledged the chipmaker’s pivotal role in sparking the AI revolution and maintained that it remains a growth stock, even as hyperscalers like Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT) develop their own chips, potentially reducing Nvidia’s (NVDA) GPU market share from 80% to 40% over five years while still yielding a compound annual return above 20%.

On Tesla (TSLA), Wood expressed unwavering bullishness despite its sales pressures overseas, attributing challenges to a weak global economy rather than political factors tied to Elon Musk’s affiliations. She pointed to two imminent catalysts for Tesla in 2025: a low-cost vehicle priced around $25,000, unmatched by U.S. competitors, and the launch of a RoboTaxi service in Austin by June, with plans to expand ride-hailing in California and beyond. Wood argued that Tesla’s advancements in full self-driving technology, projected to surpass human safety by the fourth quarter, coupled with a refreshed Model Y, will unleash pent-up demand and solidify its leadership in embodied AI, reinforcing her confidence in the company’s disruptive potential over the next five years.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.