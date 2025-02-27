IonQ CEO: We’re a Decade Ahead of Tech Giants in Quantum Computing

Niccolo De Masi , IonQ’s (IONQ) CEO and president, highlighted the company’s pioneering status as the first quantum computing firm to go public in 2020, now guiding to $85 million in GAAP revenue this year and aiming for nine figures next year.

De Masi positions IonQ as the sector’s leader, claiming a 10-15 year advantage over competitors like Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), and Amazon (AMZN), with plans to scale to hundreds of qubits soon, mirroring Nvidia’s (NVDA) disruptive growth trajectory.

Niccolo De Masi, president and CEO of IonQ Inc. (IONQ), a trailblazer in quantum computing, recently joined CNBC’s The Exchange to discuss his journey to leadership and the company’s pivotal role in this transformative field. Having followed IonQ’s technology since his days as a physicist at Cambridge University 25 years ago, De Masi sponsored its 2020 IPO, marking it as the first quantum computing firm to go public. Now at the helm, he positions IonQ as the “800-pound gorilla” in the sector, boasting the highest capitalization among independent players and a market cap reminiscent of Nvidia’s (NVDA) a decade ago. With a focus on real-world applications, IonQ is guiding to $85 million in GAAP revenue this year, aiming for nine figures in the next, a feat De Masi claims sets it apart from competitors like Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), and Amazon (AMZN), some of which he asserts lag 10 to 15 years behind.

IonQ’s mission centers on quantum processing units, or QPUs, which harness qubits – units of quantum computational power – to tackle complex problems unmanageable by traditional CPUs or even GPUs. De Masi envisions quantum computing as the third pillar of the computing ecosystem, complementing classical systems and accelerating solutions in areas like computational chemistry, drug design, and anomaly detection. Partnerships with AstraZeneca (AZN), Ansys (ANSS), and General Dynamics (GD) exemplify this push, leveraging qubits’ exponential power – doubling with each addition – to address massive datasets and intricate permutations. While quantum AI trails classical AI’s current capabilities, De Masi sees it as the next evolutionary step, poised for an “exponential ride” as IonQ scales from dozens to hundreds of qubits within a year or two, unlocking practical applications that outpace prototypes from rivals.

De Masi’s confidence stems from IonQ’s dual focus on technical superiority and commercialization, a strategy he believes mirrors Nvidia’s disruptive ascent. Unlike competitors with nascent efforts – Amazon’s recent chip announcement notwithstanding – IonQ’s mature roadmap and revenue trajectory signal leadership. For De Masi, quantum’s promise isn’t just theoretical; it’s a tangible edge in a race where being first and monetizing innovation are paramount, positioning IonQ to redefine computing’s future.

