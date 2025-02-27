Root Inc. Stock Soars 30% After Strong Earnings Report

Root Inc .’s (ROOT) shares rose nearly 30% to $128.09, peaking at $136.51, after reporting Q4 earnings of $1.30 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of a $0.45 loss by $1.75.

Gross premiums written grew 18% to $331 million, and gross premiums earned increased 54% to $331 million, reflecting Root’s strong operational growth and market confidence.

Root Inc. (ROOT), a $1.5 billion market cap player in the insurance sector, has seen its shares surge nearly 30% to $128.09 during midday trading, peaking at an intraday high of $136.51. This impressive climb follows the company’s announcement of its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. The figures paint a picture of robust growth and operational success, exceeding Wall Street expectations and reinforcing Root’s position in a competitive industry.

The insurtech company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share, excluding non-recurring items, a striking $1.75 above the Consensus estimate of a $0.45 loss per share. Revenue for the quarter reached $326.7 million, up 67.7% from the previous year and surpassing the anticipated $291 million. This performance reflects Root’s ability to capitalize on its technology-driven approach to insurance, which emphasizes personalized pricing based on driving behavior. The market’s enthusiastic response, driving shares above the $136 level, underscores investor confidence in the company’s trajectory.

Root’s operational metrics further highlight its momentum. Policies in force grew 21% to 414,862, signaling strong customer uptake. Gross premiums written rose 18% to $331 million, while gross premiums earned jumped an impressive 54% to $331 million. These numbers demonstrate not only an expanding customer base but also the company’s effectiveness in converting policies into sustained revenue streams. The 67.7% revenue increase to $326.7 million ties directly to this growth, showcasing Root’s scalability and its appeal in a market increasingly receptive to data-centric insurance models.

The leap from a projected loss to a $1.30 per-share profit reflects Root’s strategic execution in a sector often weighed down by legacy practices. Beating revenue forecasts by over $35 million adds to the narrative of a company outperforming amid economic uncertainties. With shares up 293% year-over-year, Root’s market valuation reflects its operational progress. As the insurance industry shifts, Root’s emphasis on technology and customer-focused innovation positions it for continued growth

