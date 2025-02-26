IonQ Sinks 8% on Wider-Than-Expected Q4 EPS Loss

IonQ ’s (IONQ) stock fell 8.15% to $27.49 after hours as Q4 revenue rose 91.8% to $11.71 million, beating the $10.28 million consensus, but a $0.93 per share loss exceeded the $0.25 estimate, reflecting high costs despite strong sales growth.

’s stock fell 8.15% to $27.49 after hours as Q4 revenue rose 91.8% to $11.71 million, beating the $10.28 million consensus, but a $0.93 per share loss exceeded the $0.25 estimate, reflecting high costs despite strong sales growth. The company forecasts 2025 revenue of $75 million to $95 million, with Q1 at $7 million to $8 million, while a new $500 million ATM equity offering with Morgan Stanley (MS) and Needham & Company raised dilution concerns, contributing to the $2.43 share drop from $29.93.

IonQ’s robust 91.8% revenue jump underscores its quantum computing traction, yet the after-hours decline signals investor unease over profitability and the $500 million capital raise, balancing growth ambitions against current financial pressures.

IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) stock slid $2.43, or 8.15%, to $27.49 in after-hours trading Wednesday, a dip triggered by the quantum computing firm’s Q4 financials showing a wider-than-expected loss of $0.93 per share – potentially not aligning with the two – analyst consensus of a $0.25 loss – despite revenues soaring 91.8% year-over-year to $11.71 million, topping the $10.28 million forecast. The company’s 2025 guidance projects revenue between $75 million and $95 million, with $7 million to $8 million slated for Q1, a range reflecting both organic growth and inorganic contributions, while a new $500 million at-the-market (ATM) equity offering with Morgan Stanley and Needham & Company introduces potential dilution that may have rattled investors. The after-hours drop from a $29.93 close underscores a market weighing robust sales against a steep per-share loss and the implications of fresh capital raising.

IonQ’s Q4 revenue leap to $11.71 million highlights its traction in the nascent quantum computing space, where its trapped-ion systems cater to cutting-edge research and enterprise proofs-of-concept, outpacing the $10.28 million consensus and signaling demand for its unique tech in a field poised to disrupt classical computing. Yet, the $0.93 loss per share – again, far exceeding the $0.25 estimate – points to hefty R&D and operational costs typical of a pre-profit quantum pioneer, a reality that clashes with the 91.8% growth narrative and tempers the stock’s 8.15% retreat. The $500 million ATM program, offering flexibility to sell shares up to that cap, positions IonQ to fund its ambitious 2025 targets – $75 million to $95 million in revenue – but the specter of dilution in a capital-intensive sector likely fueled the after-hours sell-off.

The company’s full-year outlook, with Q1’s $7 million to $8 million as a stepping stone, reflects confidence in scaling its quantum solutions, bolstered by a market where firms like IBM (IBM) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) also vie for supremacy, yet IonQ’s 91.8% revenue surge sets it apart as a growth contender despite profitability lags. The $27.49 post-drop price – down from $29.93 – suggests investors are grappling with the tension between IonQ’s long-term potential and near-term financial strain, amplified by the $500 million equity raise that could bankroll innovation but dilute existing stakes. IonQ’s quantum edge, driving $11.71 million in Q4 sales, keeps it in the race, but Wednesday’s 8.15% stumble signals a market demanding clarity on how its $75 million to $95 million vision squares with current losses and future funding.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.