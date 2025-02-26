Salesforce Misses the Mark-Stock Drops on Revenue and Guidance

Salesforce (CRM) shares fell 1.65% to $302.16 after hours as Q4 earnings of $2.78 per share beat the $2.61 consensus and revenue hit $9.99 billion versus $10.04 billion expected, but Q1 EPS guidance of $2.53-$2.55 and FY26 EPS of $11.09-$11.17 trailed estimates of $2.62 and $11.20, respectively.

Salesforce’s (CRM) stock dipped $5.07, or 1.65%, to $302.16 in after-hours trading Wednesday, a reaction to the company’s full-year 2026 guidance falling short of Wall Street’s hopes, despite a Q4 earnings beat that showcased robust operational strength. The customer- and workplace-analytics leader posted Q4 earnings of $2.78 per share, topping the $2.61 consensus by $0.17, with revenues up 7.6% year-over-year to $9.99 billion, just shy of the $10.04 billion expected, yet its Q1 EPS forecast of $2.53 – $2.55 trailed the $2.62 consensus, and FY26 projections – EPS of $11.09-$11.17 versus $11.20 and revenue of $40.50 – $40.90 billion against $41.37 billion – drove the post-market slide. CEO Marc Benioff hailed the quarter as a pinnacle, spotlighting record cash flow and a $60 billion remaining performance obligation (RPO), positioning Salesforce as a linchpin in the digital labor shift through its integrated Customer 360, Data Cloud, and Agentforce offerings.

The company’s core strength – unifying consumer data for sales teams – shone in Q4’s 7.6% revenue climb, reflecting steady demand for its cloud-based tools amid a tech landscape hungry for efficiency, though the modest miss on revenue and cautious guidance hint at headwinds like rising competition or softening enterprise spending. Salesforce’s $60 billion RPO, a gauge of future revenue under contract, underscores a deep client base – thousands of firms leaning on its platform for productivity gains – yet the after-hours drop suggests investors are fixating on the FY26 shortfall, perhaps wary of margin pressures or a slower growth trajectory in a market where AI-driven rivals are gaining ground. Benioff’s optimism about leading a “digital labor revolution” ties to Agentforce, an AI play aimed at automating workflows, a bet that could redefine its edge if execution matches the hype.

Salesforce’s Q4 beat – $2.78 per share against $2.61 – pairs with a cash flow high that bolsters its financial heft, yet the Q1 revenue guide of $9.71 – $9.76 billion, below the $9.91 billion consensus, and FY26’s $40.50 – $40.90 billion forecast signal a conservative stance that contrasts with Benioff’s bullish rhetoric. The stock’s 1.65% retreat reflects a market punishing the gap between short-term wins and long-term caution, even as the company’s unified platform – merging analytics, data, and AI – promises cost savings for clients navigating a choppy economic climate. With a $293 billion-plus market cap, Salesforce remains a tech titan, but Wednesday’s after-hours dip underscores the tightrope it walks: delivering today while convincing investors its $11.09 – $11.17 EPS vision for 2026 can still outpace a crowded field.

