Piper Sticks with Nvidia: Overweight Rating, $175 Target

Nvidia’s (NVDA) shares edged down $3.53, or 2.71%, to $126.75 in Tuesday trading, a minor retreat that contrasts with Piper Sandler’s bullish reaffirmation of an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $175.00 price target, underpinned by analyst Harsh Kumar’s projection of a $1.8 billion revenue beat for the January quarter. With a towering $3.2 trillion market capitalization and a 152% year-over-year revenue increase, Nvidia appears poised to reclaim its earlier pattern of exceeding financial forecasts by over $2 billion, a trend briefly interrupted by its transition to the Blackwell architecture but now showing signs of resurgence. Kumar emphasized the strong demand for Blackwell, driven by significant capital expenditure boosts from major hyperscale firms, alongside an improving supply landscape since the platform’s initial rollout challenges in October and January.

The company’s position as a linchpin in the AI ecosystem remains robust, with Piper Sandler anticipating sustained high demand for Nvidia’s products throughout 2025, potentially leading to increasingly frequent and substantial earnings outperformance. The uptick in hyperscaler investments – evident from the likes of cloud giants scaling up their infrastructure – reflects confidence in Blackwell’s capabilities, smoothing out prior supply constraints and reinforcing Nvidia’s dominance in a market hungry for advanced compute power. The projected $1.8 billion revenue upside, while not yet matching the $2 billion-plus beats of past quarters, signals a return to form for Nvidia, bolstered by its strategic pivot to an architecture tailored for the escalating needs of AI-driven workloads.

Nvidia’s 152% revenue growth underscores its critical role in powering the AI revolution, a narrative that overshadows the year-to-date’s 5.5% stock decline, which may reflect short-term market dynamics rather than a dent in its long-term trajectory. Piper Sandler’s outlook hinges on the interplay of demand and supply stabilization, with Kumar noting that the Blackwell launch, despite early hurdles, is now capitalizing on hyperscaler spending trends that promise to propel Nvidia through 2025. This blend of financial strength and forward momentum positions the company to potentially redefine performance benchmarks, making Tuesday’s dip a footnote in a broader story of technological and market leadership.

