Palantir Plummets: Stock Down 25% from Peak

’s stock dropped nearly 10% to $91.34 on Monday, part of a 22.16% decline over five trading sessions, driven by CEO Alex Karp’s stock sale plan and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s comments on cutting defense budgets, hitting a company reliant on government contracts. Despite a 25% plunge from its all-time high this month, Palantir remains up over 23.5% in 2025, outperforming the S&P 500’s 2.5% gain, buoyed by its 340% surge in 2024 and a devoted retail investor base drawn to Karp’s eccentric appeal.

Analysts largely rate Palantir as a ‘Hold’ with price targets implying further declines, signaling a shift from its peak popularity as fears mount that its retail-driven hype may not withstand growing uncertainties around government spending and insider moves.

Palantir’s (PLTR) stock is taking a beating, sliding nearly 10% to $91.34 in Monday morning trading, with an intraday dip as low as $89.30, a far cry from the heights it scaled earlier this month. The stumble follows a brutal 22.16% drop over the past five trading sessions, leaving the data analytics firm’s shares more than 25% off their all-time peak. Investors, once buoyed by Palantir’s meteoric rise – up over 340% in 2024, making it the S&P 500’s top performer – are now grappling with a reality check as the stock sheds more than 22% in just a week, outpacing the broader market’s modest 2.5% gain this year.

The trigger for this nosedive isn’t hard to pinpoint. CEO Alex Karp’s new stock sale plan last week sent shivers through the market, a move that often signals insiders cashing out at perceived highs. Adding fuel to the fire, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s comments, reported by The Washington Post, about slashing defense budgets have rattled nerves, given Palantir’s reliance on lucrative government contracts for its big data and AI-driven solutions. For a company that’s built its reputation on serving the likes of the Pentagon and intelligence agencies, any hint of shrinking public-sector spending is a gut punch to investor confidence.

Yet, Palantir’s story is more than just a tale of recent woes. The stock remains up over 22% in 2025, a testament to its enduring appeal despite the current turbulence. That resilience owes much to Karp himself—his quirky, enigmatic persona has turned him into a magnet for a cult-like following of retail investors, who’ve ridden the stock’s rollercoaster with fervor. Pair that with a massive run-up over the past year, and it’s easy to see why Palantir became a darling of the meme-stock crowd, amplifying its visibility and volatility in equal measure.

The shine, however, seems to be fading. Monday’s plunge underscores a growing unease that Palantir’s moment in the sun might be dimming, especially as its retail investor base – once a source of unrelenting hype – begins to waver. Analysts aren’t offering much comfort either; a majority polled by LSEG slap a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock, with their average price target suggesting more downside looms. This skepticism contrasts sharply with the company’s blockbuster 2024, when it leveraged its AI prowess and government ties to outstrip every other S&P 500 name, a feat that now feels like a distant memory.

Palantir’s core business – crunching massive datasets for clients ranging from spy agencies to corporations – remains a potent draw, but the cracks are showing. Dependence on government contracts, while a strength in boom times, becomes a liability when budgets tighten, and Karp’s stock sale only deepens the sense of uncertainty. For all its gains this year, the stock’s wild swings highlight a vulnerability: its fate is tied as much to sentiment as to substance. As the market digests Hegseth’s words and Karp’s moves, Palantir stands at a pivot point—still a heavyweight in the AI and data game, but one whose next steps could either reignite its cult or leave it a cautionary tale of overhyped promise.

