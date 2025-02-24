Hedge Funds Dump Tech & Media Stocks at Record Pace – Goldman

Hedge funds rapidly sold off U.S. tech and media stocks while aggressively buying into Asian markets, particularly China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, marking Asia as the only region with a net long position.

The financial world is abuzz with activity as hedge funds make bold moves across the globe, reacting to a shifting economic landscape and the looming presence of Nvidia‘s (NVDA) earnings report. The AI giant, boasting a colossal market cap that ranks it as the world’s second most valuable company, has seen its stock soar by over 550% in just two years. With a hefty 6.3% weighting on the S&P 500 (SPX), Nvidia’s performance this week is poised to send ripples through the burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) industry and beyond.

Meanwhile, hedge funds have been shedding U.S. tech and media stocks at a breakneck pace—the fastest in six months, according to a Reuters report citing Goldman Sachs (GS). Speculators aren’t holding back either, aggressively offloading both long and short positions in companies tied to AI equipment, media, and communications gear. For the uninitiated, a long position is a bet on a stock’s rise, while a short position banks on its fall. Stock hedge funds, known for juggling both types of wagers, took a hit on their short bets last week but managed to rake in gains from their bullish holdings. Systematic traders, relying on algorithms rather than gut instinct, posted a modest 0.36% return between February 14 and 20, while stock pickers ended the week essentially breaking even.

Across the Pacific, a different story unfolds. Hedge funds are snapping up stocks in developed and emerging Asian markets at the swiftest clip in five months. Asia now stands alone as the only region where hedge funds are net long rather than short. China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong are leading the charge, dominating Goldman Sachs’ Prime book as the most heavily bought markets year-to-date. With 8% of hedge fund portfolios parked in Asian developed markets and a striking 13.3% allocated to emerging markets – among the highest levels in a year – the region is emerging as a beacon of optimism amid global uncertainty.

Back in the U.S., Friday brought a tumble in stock prices, fueled by dour economic reports and the expiration of a staggering $2.7 trillion in options positions, which only amplified the downward pressure. Nvidia’s upcoming earnings loom large here, not just for its own sake but as a barometer for AI’s explosive growth. The company’s dominance in graphics and AI chips has made it a darling of investors, and its performance could either validate the hype or spark a reckoning. Hedge funds, perhaps sensing this pivot point, have been quick to recalibrate, dumping tech and media stocks that once seemed invincible.

The contrast between Asia’s bullish surge and the U.S.’s retrenchment is stark. While American markets grapple with economic gloom and the fallout of massive options expirations, Asia’s appeal seems tied to its growth potential and relative resilience. Markets like Taiwan, home to semiconductor titans, and China, with its sprawling tech ecosystem, are drawing capital as hedge funds hunt for the next big win. This shift isn’t just a fleeting trend—Goldman Sachs notes it’s the most decisive move into Asian stocks in nearly half a year, suggesting a deeper reassessment of where value lies in 2025’s volatile terrain.

Nvidia’s role in all this can’t be overstated. Its chips power everything from cutting-edge AI models to high-end gaming, and its meteoric rise reflects a broader belief in technology’s transformative promise. Yet, the hedge fund exodus from U.S. tech hints at skepticism—or at least a desire to lock in gains before uncertainty strikes. Whether Nvidia’s report this week delivers a knockout blow or a triumphant roar, it’s clear the financial world is on edge, recalibrating bets and chasing opportunities from Silicon Valley to Shanghai.

