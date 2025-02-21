Block Crashes 18% in Worst Drop in 5 Years

Block Inc. (XYZ) shares dropped 18% to $68.47, the worst day in five years, after Q4 earnings of $0.71 per share and $6.03 billion in revenue missed estimates of $0.88 and $6.29 billion, with 2025 guidance failing to reassure investors.

shares dropped 18% to $68.47, the worst day in five years, after Q4 earnings of $0.71 per share and $6.03 billion in revenue missed estimates of $0.88 and $6.29 billion, with 2025 guidance failing to reassure investors. Despite a 13% rise in Cash App’s gross profit per active to $76 and a 25% increase in paycheck deposit actives to 2.5 million, the company’s outlook of 15% gross profit growth and $2.1 billion in adjusted operating income for 2025 underwhelmed.

Block aims for Rule of 40 by 2026, with Q1 gross profit projected at $2.32 billion, but its focus on marketing investments over immediate profitability highlights challenges in a competitive fintech market, shaking investor confidence.

Block Inc. (XYZ) shares cratered 18% to $68.47 in midday trading on Friday, marking the company’s steepest single-day drop in five years, driven by a Q4 earnings miss of $0.71 per share against a consensus of $0.88 and revenues of $6.03 billion falling short of the expected $6.29 billion. Despite a 4.5% year-over-year revenue uptick, the shortfall, coupled with a 2025 outlook projecting at least 15% gross profit growth but lacking the punch to quell investor jitters, sent the stock reeling to an intraday low of $67.43. The fintech firm, known for its Cash App and Square platforms, faces a market unconvinced by its promise of $2.1 billion in adjusted operating income and margin expansion next year, especially as it doubles down on sales and marketing investments.

Cash App’s performance offered some bright spots, with gross profit per monthly transacting active rising 13% to $76 and paycheck deposit actives surging 25% to 2.5 million, reflecting gains in user engagement and retention tied to its Cash App Card. Yet, these positives couldn’t offset the broader disappointment, as Block’s guidance of $2.32 billion in Q1 gross profit and a back-half weighted 2025 growth trajectory for Cash App and Square failed to inspire confidence. The company’s commitment to hitting the Rule of 40 – a metric balancing growth and profitability – by 2026, with an exit rate at or above that threshold by year-end 2025, seems ambitious against a backdrop of current underperformance and a competitive fintech landscape.

Block’s stumble reflects broader challenges in the digital payments sector, where economic uncertainty and shifting consumer habits test even well-positioned players. The company’s dual-engine model—Cash App for peer-to-peer transactions and Square for merchant services—has fueled past growth, but this miss exposes vulnerabilities in execution and market expectations. Investors appear skeptical of Block’s ability to pivot quickly enough to sustain its momentum, especially as it leans into marketing spend rather than immediate profitability gains, setting the stage for a critical year ahead where proving operational leverage will be key to regaining trust.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.