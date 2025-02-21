Celsius Stock Spikes 30% After Q4 Revenue Beat and Alani Nu Buyout

Celsius Holdings (CELH) shares jumped 30% after reporting Q4 revenue of $332.2 million, beating the $326.2 million consensus, and announcing a $1.65 billion acquisition of Alani Nu to boost its energy drink portfolio.

shares jumped 30% after reporting Q4 revenue of $332.2 million, beating the $326.2 million consensus, and announcing a $1.65 billion acquisition of to boost its energy drink portfolio. Despite a Q4 loss of $0.11 per share and a 4.4% revenue drop year-over-year, non-GAAP adjusted earnings were $0.14 per share, with the Alani Nu deal – set to close in Q2 2025 – projected to drive $2 billion in combined sales.

The acquisition enhances Celsius’s position in the functional beverage market, leveraging Alani Nu’s wellness-focused products to tap into growing consumer demand and compete with industry leaders, fueling investor optimism.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) shares surged 30% on Friday, propelled by a dual boost from exceeding Q4 revenue expectations with $332.2 million against a consensus of $326.2 million and the blockbuster $1.65 billion acquisition of Alani Nu, a functional beverage and wellness products provider. Despite a 4.4% year-over-year revenue dip and a reported Q4 loss of $0.11 per share – potentially misaligned with the $0.11 consensus – non-GAAP adjusted earnings stood at $0.14 per share, down from $0.17 the prior year, reflecting resilience in a competitive energy drink market. The Alani Nu deal, blending $1.8 billion in cash and stock with $150 million in tax benefits, awaits regulatory nods and is slated to close in Q2 2025, promising to catapult the combined entity to roughly $2 billion in sales across a diverse energy portfolio.

The acquisition marks a strategic leap for Celsius, amplifying its footprint in the functional beverage space where health-conscious consumers drive demand for innovative, performance-enhancing products—a segment Alani Nu has tapped with its popular energy drinks and supplements. This move builds on Celsius’s reputation for clean-label energy drinks, positioning it to leverage Alani Nu’s established brand equity and distribution channels to fuel growth. The market’s enthusiastic response underscores investor confidence in this synergy, overshadowing the quarterly earnings shortfall and signaling optimism for a broader platform that could challenge giants like Monster and Red Bull.

Celsius’s trajectory reflects broader trends in the beverage industry, where consolidation and diversification are key to capturing shifting consumer preferences toward wellness-focused offerings. The $1.65 billion net price tag, approved by Celsius’s board, suggests a calculated bet on long-term value over immediate profitability hiccups, with the combined portfolio poised to capitalize on a growing $100 billion-plus global energy drink market. Even with a slight earnings dip, the revenue beat and this transformative acquisition paint Celsius as a dynamic player ready to scale, blending financial ambition with a sharpened focus on functional nutrition that could redefine its competitive edge.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.