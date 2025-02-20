Akamai Stock Slumps on Weak Guidance

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) shares fell over 5% to $93.00 after hours despite a Q4 earnings beat of $1.66 per share versus $1.52 expected and in-line revenues of $1.02 billion, up 2.5% year-over-year.

shares fell over 5% to $93.00 after hours despite a Q4 earnings beat of $1.66 per share versus $1.52 expected and in-line revenues of $1.02 billion, up 2.5% year-over-year. The company issued lower-than-expected guidance for Q1 (EPS $1.54-$1.59 vs. $1.66 consensus, revenues $1.00-$1.02 billion vs. $1.04 billion) and FY25 (EPS $6.00-$6.40 vs. $6.82, revenues $4.00-$4.20 billion vs. $4.26 billion), driving the stock decline.

While Akamai has lagged the S&P 500 (SPX), dropping 8.3% over the past year compared to the index’s 20.3% gain, it has risen 2.5% year-to-date in 2025 — still trailing the S&P’s 4% increase.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) dropped over 5% to $93.00 in after-hours trading on Thursday, despite a strong Q4 earnings beat. The company reported $1.66 per share, surpassing Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14, while revenue came in at $1.02 billion – matching expectations but marking an 8.3% year-over-year decline. The cloud services and cybersecurity firm, renowned for its edge computing and web performance optimization solutions, has nonetheless rattled investors with its forward-looking guidance, projecting Q1 EPS between $1.54 and $1.59 against a consensus of $1.66 and revenues of $1.00 to $1.02 billion versus $1.04 billion expected. For the full year 2025, Akamai’s outlook dims further, anticipating EPS of $6.00 to $6.40 compared to the $6.82 consensus and revenues of $4.00 to $4.20 billion against a forecast of $4.26 billion, signaling potential headwinds that overshadow its recent achievements.

The market’s reaction underscores a broader narrative of Akamai’s struggle to keep pace with the S&P 500 (SPX), which has surged 20.3% over the past 52 weeks while AKAM languished with an 8.3% decline. Yet, on a year-to-date basis in 2025, Akamai has shown a modest 2.5% gain, underperforming the S&P 500’s 4% rise, suggesting more weakness amid a challenging period. The company’s robust Q4 revenue growth, though, driven by steady demand for its security and compute offerings, highlights its entrenched position in a digital landscape increasingly reliant on cloud infrastructure and protection against cyber threats — a space where Akamai has historically thrived due to its globally distributed network.

However, the cautious guidance for 2025 hints at underlying pressures, potentially tied to competitive dynamics in the content delivery network (CDN) market and a slower-than-expected ramp-up in its newer compute services. Akamai’s legacy CDN business has faced pricing pressures and market consolidation, while its pivot toward cybersecurity and edge computing – sectors with higher growth potential – may not yet be delivering the scale needed to offset these challenges fully. The company’s ability to beat earnings expectations in Q4 demonstrates operational strength, but the projected slowdown in both EPS and revenue growth suggests that macroeconomic factors or shifts in customer spending could be crimping its momentum. Investors appear to be weighing this duality: a firm with a solid present footing but an uncertain near-term future, reflecting the complexities of navigating a rapidly evolving tech sector where innovation and market adaptability are paramount.

