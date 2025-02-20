Quantum Computing: The Next Tech Arms Race

Microsoft’s (MSFT) unveiling of the Majorana 1 quantum chip boosted stocks like Quantum Computing (QUBT), D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), and Rigetti Computing (RGTI), despite its theoretical nature and lack of a working quantum computer, highlighting its competitive push against Google’s (GOOG) lead in the field.

Investor Peter Barrett sees Microsoft’s progress as a sign of quantum computing’s growing importance among industry leaders, though practical scalability remains distant, a topic likely to spark debate at Nvidia’s upcoming GTC conference.

CNBC’s Kate Rooney reported on a surge in quantum computing stocks like Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) and IonQ Inc. (IONQ) following Microsoft’s unveiling of the Majorana 1 quantum chip, a development that stirred excitement despite having little effect on Microsoft’s (MSFT) own stock price. This announcement highlighted Microsoft’s discovery of a new state of matter, positioning it as a contender in a field where Google (GOOG) currently reigns with what is regarded as the world’s most advanced quantum computer, capable of solving complex math problems in minutes that would take supercomputers an infeasible amount of time. Rooney noted that while Microsoft’s breakthrough is theoretical and lacks a functioning quantum computer – unlike Google – it represents a step toward practical engineering, a journey underscored by nearly two decades of research into novel physics.

The quantum computing landscape is heating up as tech giants like Amazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA) also stake their claims, with Amazon actively pursuing advancements and Nvidia maintaining a platform despite CEO Jensen Huang’s earlier skepticism about practical applications being decades away, a stance that previously dampened sector enthusiasm. Investor Peter Barrett from Playground VC, speaking to Rooney, expressed cautious optimism, suggesting that Microsoft’s progress, though far from scalable machines, signals a shift where industry leaders recognize quantum computing’s critical importance, unwilling to be left behind in this high-stakes race. This perception has fueled speculative momentum in the market, with several quantum computing companies riding a wave of investor interest reminiscent of last year’s rally sparked by Google’s Willow breakthrough.

Rooney emphasized the transformative potential of quantum computing, with applications spanning drug discovery, aerospace, encryption, and energy, driven by its ability to leverage quantum physics for unprecedented computational power. The competitive dynamics among these tech titans, coupled with Microsoft’s academic publication of its findings, underscore a broader industry trend where quantum technology is no longer a sidelines endeavor but a core strategic focus. As Nvidia prepares for its GTC conference in March, featuring a dedicated quantum day, the debate over the timeline for real-world impact is set to intensify, potentially shaping the sector’s trajectory and the fortunes of players like Quantum Computing (QUBT), D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), IonQ Inc. (IONQ), and Rigetti Computing (RGTI) in this rapidly evolving tech frontier.

