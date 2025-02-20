Apple Ditches Broadcom: In-House Wi-Fi Chips Incoming

Apple‘s (AAPL) ambitious journey toward complete silicon independence is taking another significant leap forward, with the company preparing to replace Broadcom’s Wi-Fi chips with its own custom-designed solutions across the entire iPhone 17 lineup in late 2025. This strategic move, revealed by renowned industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, represents a major shift in Apple’s component strategy and signals the company’s growing confidence in its chip design capabilities.

Following Qualcomm, Broadcom's Wi-Fi chips will also be replaced by Apple's in-house chips at a faster pace. My latest industry survey indicates that all new 2H25 iPhone 17 models will feature Apple's in-house Wi-Fi chips (vs. only the slim iPhone 17 will adopt Apple's C1 modem… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) February 20, 2025

The transition marks a notable departure from Apple’s previous approach of gradual technology adoption. While the company’s custom C1 modem chip will initially appear only in the slim iPhone 17 model, Apple plans to implement its proprietary Wi-Fi chips across all iPhone 17 variants. This comprehensive rollout suggests that Apple has achieved significant breakthroughs in Wi-Fi chip design and manufacturing capabilities.

Beyond the immediate financial benefits of reducing dependency on external suppliers like Broadcom (AVGO) and Qualcomm (QCOM), Apple’s in-house Wi-Fi chip development carries broader implications for the company’s ecosystem. The move promises enhanced connectivity between Apple devices, potentially enabling new features and capabilities that weren’t possible with third-party components. This level of vertical integration could give Apple unprecedented control over how its devices communicate with each other.

The development holds particular significance in the context of Apple’s broader semiconductor strategy. Following the successful transition to Apple Silicon in Mac computers and the development of increasingly sophisticated A-series and M-series chips, the company has demonstrated its ability to create high-performance, energy-efficient processors that outperform third-party alternatives. The expansion into Wi-Fi chip development suggests Apple is ready to apply this expertise to networking components.

This shift could reshape the competitive landscape in the mobile chip industry. Broadcom, which has long supplied Wi-Fi chips to Apple, faces the prospect of losing a major customer. The impact extends beyond immediate revenue implications, potentially affecting Broadcom’s position in the broader mobile chip market and its ability to maintain scale economies in Wi-Fi chip production.

The timing of this transition aligns with broader industry trends toward increased vertical integration and supply chain control. As global semiconductor supply chains face ongoing challenges and geopolitical pressures, Apple’s move toward self-sufficiency in chip design and production could prove prescient. This strategy not only reduces the company’s exposure to supply chain disruptions but also strengthens its negotiating position with remaining suppliers.

Looking ahead, this development suggests Apple may accelerate its plans to bring other critical components in-house. The company’s success with Wi-Fi chip development could embolden it to tackle more complex components, potentially including cellular modems and other wireless communication technologies. This continued push toward vertical integration could fundamentally reshape Apple’s product development capabilities and its relationship with traditional component suppliers.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.