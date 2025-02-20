Dan Ives: Why Defense Cuts Could Be a Win for Palantir

Palantir (PLTR) shares dropped 3.93% to $107.68 in premarket trading Thursday after a 10% decline Wednesday, driven by CEO Alex Karp’s plan to sell nearly 10 million shares and news of an 8% annual Pentagon budget cut over five years.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares are facing a turbulent period, slipping $4.40 or 3.93% to $107.68 in premarket trading on Thursday, following a steep 10% decline to $112.06 at Wednesday’s close. This downward pressure stems from two significant developments rattling investor confidence: CEO Alex Karp’s decision to adopt a new stock trading plan allowing the sale of nearly 10 million shares over the next six months and a Washington Post report detailing an impending 8% annual cut to the U.S. defense budget over the next five years. Given Palantir’s deep ties to defense contracting, providing advanced software and AI solutions to government agencies, the proposed budget reductions under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signal potential risks to a key revenue stream, amplifying market unease.

Yet, amidst this sell-off, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives offers a contrarian perspective, arguing on X that these Pentagon budget cuts could actually benefit Palantir. Ives contends that an increased governmental focus on efficiency – spurred by initiatives like the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the Department of Defense (DOD) budget adjustments – aligns perfectly with Palantir’s strengths in optimizing operations through AI-driven platforms. He views the current dip as an overreaction by bearish investors attempting to undermine what he calls a “transformational AI story” that continues to gain momentum, particularly within the Beltway’s intricate network of government contracts.

This Palantir sell-off is the bears trying to poke holes yet again in a transformational AI story that is getting stronger by the day. More focus on efficiency for the government between DOGE and DOD budget cuts is bullish for PLTR given where they play in the Beltway 🔥🏆🐂 https://t.co/JzZfuUUuqa — Dan Ives (@DivesTech) February 20, 2025

Palantir’s recent upside has been nothing short of remarkable, with its stock soaring nearly 50% year-to-date before this week’s stumble, propelled by a combination of robust financial performance and growing recognition of its AI capabilities. The company’s Q4 2024 earnings reported $828 million in revenue and adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share, reflecting strength in both its government and commercial segments. This growth has been fueled by Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which has attracted significant adoption for its ability to streamline complex data analysis—a critical asset in an era where both public and private sectors seek efficiency and actionable insights. Additionally, optimism around potential contracts tied to DOGE, led by Elon Musk, has further bolstered investor enthusiasm, given Palantir’s track record with high-profile government partnerships.

The juxtaposition of these dynamics paints a complex picture for Palantir. While Karp’s planned stock sale might signal personal financial strategy rather than a lack of faith in the company, it inevitably stokes concerns about insider sentiment, especially at a time of heightened scrutiny over defense spending. Conversely, Ives’ bullish stance highlights Palantir’s unique positioning to capitalize on a leaner, more efficient government framework, suggesting that the budget cuts could shift resources toward technology-driven solutions like those Palantir excels in providing. As the market digests these conflicting signals, Palantir’s strength will likely hinge on its ability to maintain its growth trajectory and prove its indispensability in an evolving fiscal landscape.

