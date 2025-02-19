Nikola Stock Plunges 50% as Bankruptcy Hits

Nikola Corp. (NKLA) shares fell nearly 50% after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, planning to liquidate assets amidst a 97% stock value drop over the past year.

Despite efforts by CEO Steve Girsky to secure funding or strategic alternatives, Nikola couldn’t overcome its financial woes, exacerbated by product recalls and executive turnover.

Nikola Corp. (NKLA) shares plummeted nearly 50% to $0.39 in early Wednesday trading after the company, as reported by Bloomberg, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, signaling a dramatic end to its journey as a once-celebrated player in the electric vehicle (EV) market. The firm, which has seen its stock value evaporate by 97% over the past year, plans to liquidate its assets, with court documents revealing assets between $500 million and $1 billion against liabilities ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion. This bankruptcy filing highlights Nikola’s ongoing financial struggles, including dwindling cash reserves, weak sales, and a plummeting stock price. Earlier this month, a WSJ report suggested the company was on the brink of bankruptcy, reinforcing the severity of its challenges at this critical juncture.

Nikola’s trajectory since its high-profile public debut in 2020 through a SPAC merger was marked by early exuberance followed by significant setbacks. Allegations of misleading claims about the capabilities of its first truck model led to the exit and eventual fraud conviction of its founder, Trevor Milton. These issues, alongside aggressive short-selling campaigns, severely damaged investor trust and company stability. In recent times, the firm grappled with cash flow problems, a slow uptake in demand for its electric and hydrogen-powered semi trucks, and leadership changes, including the recall of its battery-electric trucks due to battery fires in 2023, which further halted sales.

Under the guidance of CEO Steve Girsky, a former Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst and General Motors (GM) executive, Nikola attempted to navigate these challenges by seeking new capital or strategic partnerships. However, these efforts were not enough to prevent the company from entering bankruptcy, marking a somber chapter for what was once seen as a pioneer in the EV and hydrogen truck sectors. This situation highlights the volatile nature of emerging tech markets, where rapid growth can quickly turn into rapid decline if foundational issues like product reliability, market demand, and financial management are not robustly addressed.

