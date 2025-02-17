AI Could Be the Key to Unlocking a 4-Day Workweek

A 2024 poll indicates that 81% of young Americans support a four-day workweek , driven by potential productivity gains from artificial intelligence (AI) tools like Anthropic, Grok, Perplexity, or Microsoft Copilot.

support a , driven by potential productivity gains from artificial intelligence (AI) tools like Anthropic, Grok, Perplexity, or Microsoft Copilot. AI’s ability to automate routine tasks could pave the way for shorter workweeks, but effectiveness varies with usage frequency, with daily users reporting significant productivity increases.

The adoption of a four-day workweek largely depends on company-specific goals; some might reduce hours while others could redistribute workload or even reduce staff numbers.

As companies around the world continue to explore the feasibility of a four-day workweek, a significant portion of the workforce, especially younger employees, shows strong support for this shift. According to a 2024 poll by CNBC and Generation Lab, 81% of Americans aged 18-34 are in favor of reducing their workweek to four days. This trend, as noted by Make It‘s Gili Malinsky, is driven not only by the desire for a better work-life balance but also by advancements in technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), which promise to enhance productivity.

AI tools like Anthropic, Grok, Perplexity, or Microsoft Copilot are carving out a new niche in the workplace by automating what Rebecca Hinds from Asana’s Work Innovation Lab describes to Malinsky as “busy work” – tasks such as scheduling and attending meetings, which consume about 53% of knowledge workers’ time. This automation could theoretically free up significant portions of the workday, paving the way for a shorter workweek.

Kelly Daniel of Lazarus AI emphasizes that AI’s potential to make work more efficient is growing as these technologies become smarter, more capable, and easier to customize. However, the transition to a four-day workweek isn’t without its hurdles. The effectiveness of AI isn’t uniform across all users; those who integrate AI into their daily tasks see a marked increase in productivity, with 89% reporting gains, according to Hinds. Conversely, sporadic users are less likely to experience these benefits, which complicates organizational decisions about restructuring work schedules.

The adoption of AI must be widespread and effective across teams for companies to consider altering traditional work arrangements. Hinds pointed out to Malinsky that until this happens, the status quo will likely remain. Moreover, the potential for AI to support a four-day workweek could manifest differently across businesses. Mark Riedl from the Georgia Institute of Technology suggests that some companies might maintain current productivity expectations but allow for the work to be completed in fewer days. Others might encourage workers to use the time saved from AI automation to focus on more substantial, creative tasks rather than reducing the workweek.

There’s also a cautionary angle where AI could lead to job cuts rather than shorter workweeks, with companies potentially managing the same workload with fewer staff. However, Riedl believes that complete job replacement is unlikely, suggesting instead that roles might evolve or be redistributed.

The outcome, therefore, would depend heavily on the strategic goals of each business. While AI holds the promise of ushering in a new era of work, where efficiency leads to more leisure or creative time, the practical application across different industries and company cultures will vary. This variability underscores the complex interplay between technological advancement and human work patterns, where the ultimate goal for many might be not just less work but more meaningful work.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.