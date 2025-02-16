Broadcom & TSMC Consider Splitting Intel in Potential Deals

Intel (INTC) is potentially facing a split, with Broadcom (AVGO) eyeing its chip design and marketing business, while TSMC is considering taking over Intel’s manufacturing plants.

Intel’s recent struggles, including a significant stock value drop and workforce reduction under former CEO Pat Gelsinger, coincide with it receiving a $7.86 billion government subsidy to boost U.S. chip manufacturing, highlighting its strategic importance despite operational challenges.

Intel (INTC), once a titan in the chipmaking industry, now finds itself at the center of potential restructuring deals that could see it split into two separate entities. The Wall Street Journal reports that both Broadcom (AVGO) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) have shown interest in acquiring different segments of Intel. Broadcom, as per the report, is particularly interested in Intel’s chip design and marketing capabilities, contemplating a bid but only with the condition of finding a partner to take over the manufacturing arm. Meanwhile, TSMC, with its vast experience as the world’s leading contract chipmaker, is considering taking control of Intel’s manufacturing plants, potentially through a consortium or similar investment structure.

These discussions are still in their infancy, described as preliminary and informal, with no formal collaboration between Broadcom and TSMC, the report said, noting that Intel’s interim executive chairman, Frank Yeary, has been pivotal in these talks, not only with potential investors like Broadcom and TSMC but also with officials from the Trump administration. The administration’s involvement stems from concerns over national security, given Intel’s critical role in the U.S. tech landscape. Despite this, the White House has expressed reservations about foreign entities managing Intel’s U.S. factories, indicating a complex balance between encouraging foreign investment and maintaining control over strategic assets.

Intel’s journey to this point has been marked by significant challenges. Under former CEO Pat Gelsinger, the company aimed to expand its manufacturing prowess and AI capabilities but struggled to meet the ambitious targets set. This resulted in lost contracts and a significant drop in stock value, with Intel shares plummeting by about 46% year-over-year. The financial strain from Gelsinger’s aggressive manufacturing strategy led to substantial layoffs and a reevaluation of Intel’s strategy. Despite these setbacks, Intel has been a key recipient of government support, notably from the Biden administration, which allocated nearly $8 billion in subsidies to bolster domestic semiconductor production.

The market dynamics are further highlighted by TSMC’s dominance, boasting a valuation eight times that of Intel, and serving major clients like Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), both of which are Intel’s competitors. This scenario underscores the shifting sands in the semiconductor industry, where even established players like Intel must navigate through strategic realignments, possibly leading to a transformation where Intel might focus more on design, leaving manufacturing to giants like TSMC. This could redefine Intel’s role in the tech ecosystem, potentially maximizing shareholder value while adapting to the global demand for more specialized and cost-effective chip production.

