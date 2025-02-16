Why Palantir’s AI Boom Is Just Getting Started

Ed Cofrancesco of International Assets Advisory praised Palantir (PLTR) for its torrid growth and potential in both commercial and government sectors, despite its high valuation with a forward P/E over 200 and trading at 70 times revenue.

Cofrancesco also commented on the Federal Reserve’s cautious approach to rate cuts, suggesting that while markets hoped for more reductions, the Fed’s current stance might be seen as a balanced response to economic conditions, amidst political scrutiny.

In a recent appearance on ‘The Claman Countdown’ on Fox Business, International Assets Advisory CEO Ed Cofrancesco discussed the investment merits of Palantir Technologies (PLTR), despite its high valuation. Cofrancesco acknowledged the company’s expensive forward P/E ratio of over 200 and trading at 70 times revenue, but he emphasized Palantir’s impressive growth trajectory and potential for continued expansion. He highlighted the company’s successful pivot towards the commercial sector in recent quarters, coupled with the current administration’s focus on AI, suggesting that Palantir is poised to significantly increase its government sector earnings as well.

Cofrancesco pointed out that since its much-anticipated IPO about four and a half years ago, Palantir has consistently demonstrated strong performance. He believes this track record, combined with the company’s deep expertise in data analytics and AI, will drive the stock to even higher valuations as the investment community continues to recognize and reward its achievements. Despite a slight dip in stock price during the discussion, Palantir had earlier hit a new intraday record, underlining its market strength and investor confidence.

The conversation also touched on broader economic factors, with Cofrancesco responding to comments from Federal Reserve Chair Powell indicating a cautious approach to further rate cuts. He suggested that while markets might have anticipated more aggressive monetary policy easing, the current stance of the Fed could be seen as a prudent response to earlier delays in rate adjustments. This cautious monetary policy, according to Cofrancesco, might not be detrimental if it reflects a balanced approach to managing inflation and economic growth, especially under scrutiny from political quarters concerning the timing and nature of rate changes.

