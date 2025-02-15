Meta Sets New Highs, Intel Surges: Big Tech’s Winning Week

Nvidia (NVDA) , Apple (AAPL) , and Meta (META) saw weekly gains of 6.9%, over 7%, and more than 3% respectively, showcasing strong performances among Big Tech firms.

Intel (INTC) experienced a 23.6% weekly surge, the largest since 2000, driven by U.S. policy support for domestic chip manufacturing and speculation about a TSMC partnership.

This week, the tech sector, particularly Big Tech, has been a beacon of market performance with Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), Meta (META), and even the struggling Intel (INTC) all posting significant gains. Nvidia saw a robust 6.94% increase over the week, following its disclosure of a shift in equity holdings. This move signals Nvidia’s ongoing strategic adjustments in a fast-evolving industry where it continues to play a pivotal role, especially in graphics processing units crucial for AI and gaming applications.

Apple, another titan in the tech world, outshone its peers among the “Magnificent Seven” stocks with a more than 7% rise over the past five trading days. This performance underscores Apple’s strength and market dominance, driven by consistent consumer demand for its products and services, despite macroeconomic challenges.

Meta, on the other hand, not only performed well this week with a gain of 3.10%, but it also led the pack year-to-date with a 25.82% increase, reaching new all-time highs of $740.91. This surge reflects investor confidence in Meta’s strategic refocus on efficiency and profitability, alongside its advancements in the metaverse and advertising technologies.

Intel, however, stole the spotlight with an astonishing 23.6% weekly gain, marking its largest weekly increase since 2000. This surge was catalyzed by comments from U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the AI Summit in Paris, where he emphasized the importance of domestic AI chip manufacturing. His promise that the administration would ensure AI development uses American chips sparked a wave of optimism among investors. The speculation about a potential joint venture with TSMC further fueled this rally, highlighting the growing national interest in securing semiconductor supply chains.

These movements in stock prices reflect broader themes in technology: the push towards domestic manufacturing, the critical role of AI in future technologies, and the continuous innovation race among tech giants. Each company’s gains this week are not just numbers on a chart but indicators of strategic directions, policy impacts, and investor sentiment in an industry at the forefront of global economic and technological shifts.

