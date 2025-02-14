Tech Shake-Up: ARM Stumbles as WRD & NBIS Ride Nvidia’s Momentum

Nvidia ‘s (NVDA) 13-F filing revealed a new 1.19 million share stake in Nebius Group (NBIS) , boosting its stock by about 9% to an intraday high of $45.78.

In the fast-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor technology, recent developments have sparked significant movements in stock prices, reflecting investor reactions to strategic investments and shifts in corporate focus. Nvidia (NVDA), a leader in AI chip technology, disclosed in its latest 13-F filing a new stake in AI cloud company Nebius Group (NBIS), owning 1.19 million shares. This announcement propelled NBIS’s stock up approximately 9% to an intraday high of $45.78 early Friday, signaling strong market approval of Nvidia’s endorsement.

Similarly, WeRide Inc (WRD), an autonomous driving startup, experienced a dramatic spike, nearly 90% to $31.60, after Nvidia revealed a stake of 1.74 million shares. The stock touched an intraday peak of $42.24, underscoring the market’s enthusiasm for Nvidia’s investment in companies directly contributing to the AI and autonomous vehicle sectors, areas where Nvidia’s technology plays a pivotal role.

Conversely, Nvidia’s decision to reduce its stake in ARM Holdings (ARM) from 1.96 million to 1.1 million shares has introduced a new dynamic. This cut coincides with ARM’s strategic pivot towards developing its own chips rather than solely licensing its chip designs. This move could be seen as ARM’s attempt to capture more value within the chip manufacturing supply chain, potentially reducing reliance on partnerships with companies like Nvidia and Apple (AAPL). The reduction in Nvidia’s holding in ARM might reflect a recalibration of investment strategy in light of ARM’s new direction, possibly affecting the future collaboration landscape between these tech giants.

These filings and the resultant market reactions underscore the interconnectedness of corporate strategies in the tech sector, particularly in AI and chip design. Nvidia’s investments in Nebius and WeRide exemplify its commitment to expanding its influence beyond just hardware into the broader ecosystem of AI applications and services. Meanwhile, ARM’s shift towards self-manufacturing suggests an industry trend where traditional roles are being reevaluated, potentially leading to new competitive dynamics or collaborative ventures.

The market’s response to these changes indicates not only the weight of Nvidia’s decisions but also the sector’s anticipation of how these strategic moves will shape the future of AI, autonomous driving, and chip technology. As these companies navigate through innovation, investment, and sometimes diverging paths, investors and industry watchers will continue to monitor how these developments translate into market performance and technological advancements.

