CRISPR Stock Rallies Following Analyst Upgrade

stock jumped nearly 8% in premarket trading after Evercore ISI upgraded it to ‘Outperform’ from ‘In Line,’ with a new price target of $99 from $60. The upgrade reflects optimism around upcoming catalysts, including the in vivo gene editing programs CTX320 and CTX310, with success probabilities of 10% and 5%, respectively.

Despite a year-over-year decline of 48.52%, the stock has risen 10.49% year to date, indicating a potential turnaround with a market cap of $3.73 billion.

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) saw its stock price climb 7.36% to $46.70 in premarket trading on Friday, spurred by a positive analyst upgrade from Evercore ISI. Analyst Liisa Bayko upgraded the stock from ‘In Line’ to ‘Outperform’ and raised the price target significantly from $60 to $99, citing upcoming key catalysts that could mark the beginning of a “new era” for the company. This optimism is largely based on the potential of CRISPR’s in vivo gene editing programs, CTX320 and CTX310, with success probabilities estimated at 10% and 5%, respectively, indicating a strategic expansion of their therapeutic pipeline.

Despite a challenging year, with the stock down 48.52% year over year, CRISPR has shown signs of recovery and growth, evidenced by a 10.49% increase year to date. This rebound reflects investor confidence in CRISPR’s innovative approaches to gene editing, particularly with the inclusion of new in vivo projects. The company, valued at a market cap of $3.73 billion, is at a pivotal moment where these new developments could redefine its market position and growth trajectory.

The upgrade by Evercore ISI highlights not only the potential of CRISPR’s current and future projects but also underscores the broader industry’s acknowledgment of the transformative power of gene editing technology. CRISPR’s focus on both ex vivo and now in vivo applications could tap into a wider array of genetic diseases, expanding its market and clinical impact. As CRISPR moves forward, the integration of these advanced programs into its portfolio might not only attract more investment but also pave the way for groundbreaking treatments, potentially altering the landscape of genetic medicine.

