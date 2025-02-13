Intel Stock Surge: Extends 3-Day Winning Streak

Intel ‘s (INTC) stock has climbed nearly 23% over three sessions to $24.54, buoyed by Vice President JD Vance’s announcement at the AI Action Summit about relaxing AI chip regulations.

Despite internal turbulence, including key executive exits, Intel’s new processors like the Core Ultra 9 275HX show potential, and regulatory shifts might offer new opportunities for growth in manufacturing and AI development.

Intel (INTC) shares have been on an upward trajectory, extending a three-day winning streak with the stock currently up $2.07 or 9.19% to $24.54, marking an 22.7% rise over the past three trading sessions. This recent surge comes on the heels of comments made by U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the AI Action Summit in Paris, where he outlined the Trump administration’s intentions to ease regulatory constraints to foster quicker development of AI chips domestically. This policy shift is seen as a potential boon for Intel, which has been struggling to maintain its competitive edge in the AI and data center markets.

However, Intel’s ascent from its 52-week lows is shadowed by internal turmoil, notably the recent and abrupt departure of its CEO, Pat Gelsinger. Gelsinger’s exit was precipitated by investor impatience with the company’s performance, particularly in its costly pivot towards becoming a major player in the foundry business. Under Gelsinger, Intel embarked on a massive expansion plan to open up its manufacturing capabilities to external customers, aiming to challenge companies like TSMC in the semiconductor manufacturing space. This strategy, while innovative, has been fraught with challenges, including significant financial losses and delays in catching up with rivals in terms of manufacturing technology.

In the AI competitive landscape, Intel faces stiff competition. Nvidia (NVDA) has been the dominant force, especially with its GPUs becoming the de facto standard for AI computing due to their superior performance in handling the parallel processing required for machine learning tasks. Intel’s own AI offerings, including its Gaudi accelerators, have not yet managed to capture significant market share from Nvidia or even from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which has been making inroads with its MI series GPUs.

The departure of key executives like Justin Hotard, who was in charge of Intel’s data center and AI operations and has since moved to Nokia, adds to the uncertainty surrounding Intel’s strategic direction in AI. Hotard’s exit comes at a time when Intel needs strong leadership to address its faltering market position, especially as the company’s stock has lost more than 55% of its value over the last year.

Despite these challenges, there are glimmers of hope. Intel’s new processors, like the Arrow Lake-based Core Ultra 9 275HX, have shown promising performance in early benchmarks, potentially offering Intel a competitive edge in consumer products. Moreover, the prospect of regulatory changes that favor domestic production could help Intel leverage its manufacturing capabilities in the U.S., especially if it can align with government incentives like those from the CHIPS Act.

Intel’s current stock surge, while encouraging, must be viewed with caution. The company is at a pivotal moment where new leadership, strategic refocusing, and innovation in AI and other high-growth areas will be critical. The administration’s push for deregulation in AI might provide Intel with the breathing room needed to innovate, but only if the company can swiftly adapt and execute its plans amidst fierce competition and internal restructuring.

