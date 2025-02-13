D-Wave Powers Up Europe: Jülich Acquires Wold’s Largest Annealing Quantum Computer

D-Wave Quantum Inc. ‘s (QBTS) stock rose 1.16% to $6.11 after Forschungszentrum Jülich purchased a D-Wave Advantage quantum computer, making it the first high-performance computing center to own such technology.

‘s stock rose 1.16% to $6.11 after Forschungszentrum Jülich purchased a D-Wave Advantage quantum computer, making it the first high-performance computing center to own such technology. The Jülich UNified Infrastructure for Quantum computing (JUNIQ) will integrate this quantum system, which features over 5,000 qubits , with the upcoming JUPITER exascale supercomputer for potential breakthroughs in AI and quantum optimization.

, with the upcoming JUPITER exascale supercomputer for potential breakthroughs in AI and quantum optimization. This collaboration is set to upgrade to D-Wave’s next-generation Advantage2 QPU, promising enhanced performance and pioneering applications in computational science.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has seen its stock rise by 1.16% to $6.11 in premarket trading on Thursday, following the news that Forschungszentrum Jülich (FZJ) has acquired a D-Wave Advantage annealing quantum computer. This makes Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC) the first high-performance computing center globally to own such advanced quantum technology.

The D-Wave system at Jülich’s JUNIQ facility boasts over 5,000 qubits with 15-way connectivity, marking it as not only Europe’s first but also the world’s largest quantum computer of its kind. This acquisition allows JUNIQ to fully exploit the quantum computer’s capabilities, including the ability to tweak system parameters and integrate with other systems for novel applications. Looking forward, the integration with the JUPITER exascale supercomputer, which is nearing completion, promises to push the boundaries of computational science, particularly in AI and quantum optimization. JUPITER aims to perform over one quintillion calculations per second, setting a new benchmark in computational power.

The upgrade to D-Wave’s forthcoming Advantage2 QPU will further enhance JSC’s quantum computing capabilities. The Advantage2 system is anticipated to offer doubled coherence, increased connectivity, and a 40 percent increase in energy scale, all of which are crucial for more complex problem-solving scenarios.

Leaders at JSC, including Prof. Thomas Lippert and Prof. Kristel Michielsen, have expressed enthusiasm about the transformative potential of this technology. They highlight D-Wave’s unique position in solving practical, real-world problems today, emphasizing the pioneering role of quantum computing in optimization across various sectors. The synergy between JSC’s expertise in high-performance computing and D-Wave’s cutting-edge quantum technology is expected to yield significant scientific and commercial innovations.

Dr. Alan Baratz of D-Wave underscored the importance of this collaboration, looking forward to the groundbreaking applications and research outputs that will likely emerge. This partnership not only elevates Jülich’s status in the quantum computing landscape but also positions Germany and Europe at the forefront of quantum technology application, potentially revolutionizing how complex computational challenges are addressed globally.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.