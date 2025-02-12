Reddit Shares Sink 17% as User Numbers Disappoint Wall Street

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) saw its shares drop over 17% after Q4 user growth missed expectations, with Daily Active Uniques increasing by 39% to 101.7 million, below the projected 103.8 million.

saw its shares drop over 17% after Q4 user growth missed expectations, with Daily Active Uniques increasing by 39% to 101.7 million, below the projected 103.8 million. Despite the user growth shortfall, Reddit outperformed on earnings with $0.36 per share against a consensus of $0.25 and revenues up 71.2% to $427.7 million, beating the $404.88 million forecast.

The company provided an optimistic Q1 revenue guidance above consensus at $360-$370 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $80-$90 million, indicating strong financial health despite user growth concerns.

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) experienced a significant decline in its stock price, dropping over 17% or 36 points in late trading on Wednesday, following a fourth-quarter report where user growth did not meet Wall Street’s expectations. Despite beating earnings per share by $0.11 and revenue projections with a 71.2% increase year-over-year to $427.7 million, Reddit’s Daily Active Uniques (DAUq) grew by 39% to 101.7 million, which was below the anticipated 103.8 million. This shortfall in user growth indicates that Reddit is facing challenges in scaling up against its larger competitors in the digital advertising space, such as Meta Platforms Inc. (META) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL).

However, there were positive aspects to Reddit’s financial performance; the company provided an optimistic outlook for the first quarter, forecasting revenues between $360 million and $370 million, which exceeds the consensus of $357.77 million. Additionally, Reddit projected an adjusted EBITDA in the range of $80 million to $90 million, signaling strong operational efficiency and profitability potential. These figures suggest that while Reddit may be lagging in user acquisition compared to expectations, its revenue and profitability are on an upward trajectory, possibly due to effective monetization strategies or improvements in advertising technology.

The mixed results highlight the complexities of Reddit’s position in the market. On one hand, the platform’s ability to exceed revenue and profit expectations shows resilience and growth in its business model. On the other, the shortfall in user growth points to underlying challenges in expanding its user base or perhaps in retaining users in a highly competitive digital landscape. Investors might be reacting to these dynamics, balancing enthusiasm for Reddit’s financial health with concerns about its competitive position and growth sustainability. As Reddit navigates its role in the digital advertising ecosystem, the focus will likely be on how it can innovate in user engagement and monetization to keep pace with industry giants.

