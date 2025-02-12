Goldman Sachs Boosts Bitcoin Holdings by Nearly 90%

Goldman Sachs (GS) has significantly increased its Bitcoin ETF holdings, with a $1.27 billion investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), up 88% from the last quarter, owning 24,077,861 shares.

Goldman Sachs (GS) has notably expanded its footprint in the cryptocurrency market by significantly increasing its holdings in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as per its latest SEC 13F filing. The $201B market cap investment bank now holds $1.27 billion in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), representing an 88% increase from its previous quarter’s holdings, with a total of 24,077,861 shares. This move underscores a growing acceptance of Bitcoin as an investment asset among traditional financial institutions, allowing them to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency through regulated financial products.

Beyond IBIT, Goldman Sachs also bolstered its stake in the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), with an investment of $288 million, or 3,530,486 shares, which reflects a 105% increase. This investment in FBTC further cements the bank’s strategy of diversifying its crypto portfolio with products that track Bitcoin’s price, offering a safer, more regulated pathway for institutional investors to engage with digital assets.

However, while Goldman Sachs has ramped up its investment in major Bitcoin ETFs, it has also adjusted its overall crypto exposure by scaling back or exiting smaller positions in other Bitcoin ETFs. This strategic rebalancing is juxtaposed with the bank’s engagement in options trading, with holdings including $157 million in IBIT call options, $527 million in IBIT put options, and $84 million in FBTC put options. These options indicate a nuanced approach to managing risk and potential returns in a volatile asset class like Bitcoin, showcasing Goldman’s active strategy in the cryptocurrency space. This filing, dated February 12, covering the fourth quarter of 2024, signals not only a growing institutional interest in Bitcoin but also a sophisticated approach to navigating the crypto market’s complexities.

