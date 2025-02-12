Super Micro Soars as It Eases Nasdaq Delisting Fears

Super Micro Computer ‘s (SMCI) stock surged 9.67% to $42.31 after announcing plans to meet Nasdaq’s SEC filing deadline by February 25 and setting an ambitious $40 billion revenue target for fiscal 2026.

‘s stock surged 9.67% to $42.31 after announcing plans to meet Nasdaq’s SEC filing deadline by February 25 and setting an ambitious $40 billion revenue target for fiscal 2026. The $22.6 billion market cap company faced significant turbulence in 2024, including accusations of accounting issues from Hindenburg Research and the resignation of its auditor, contributing to a volatile stock performance.

Despite lowering its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance to $23.5 – $25 billion from $26 – $30 billion, Super Micro remains optimistic about long-term growth driven by its data center solutions using Nvidia’s (NVDA) Blackwell AI chips.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) experienced a significant stock surge of 9.67% to $42.31 in early trading Wednesday, following a 12% premarket increase spurred by positive news regarding its efforts to avoid Nasdaq (COMP) delisting and an ambitious revenue projection for fiscal 2026. The company said it aims to submit its delayed SEC filings by the February 25 deadline to remain listed on Nasdaq, amidst a backdrop of financial turbulence in 2024, including accusations of accounting violations from Hindenburg Research and the subsequent resignation of its auditor, Ernst & Young (EY). These challenges have contributed to a volatile year for Super Micro, with its shares both gaining and losing ground amid investor concerns over governance and financial reporting integrity.

Despite these hurdles, CEO Charles Liang has expressed confidence in meeting the SEC filing deadline and has set an optimistic revenue target of $40 billion for fiscal 2026, a figure that exceeds analyst expectations by a notable margin. This forecast reflects Super Micro’s strategic focus on expanding its market share in data center infrastructure, particularly with systems compatible with Nvidia’s (NVDA) Blackwell AI chips. However, the company has tempered immediate expectations by lowering its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance to $23.5-$25 billion from an initial forecast of $26-$30 billion, which was below the consensus estimate of $24.9 billion, citing possible market or operational challenges.

For the recent quarter ending December 31, Super Micro’s projected net sales of $5.6 – $5.7 billion fell short of Wall Street’s $5.89 billion expectation, with EPS guidance also slightly underperforming at $0.58 – $0.60 against a consensus of $0.61. These figures indicate a cautious outlook for the near term, possibly influenced by the broader economic climate or internal strategic shifts. Nonetheless, the company’s long-term vision, particularly in the realm of AI-driven data center solutions, seems to underpin its high expectations for fiscal 2026, positioning Super Micro as a formidable competitor to Dell (DELL) in the server market leveraging Nvidia’s cutting-edge technology.

