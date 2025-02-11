Super Micro Stock Jumps on Bold $40B Revenue Forecast

Super Micro Computer ‘s (SMCI) shares rose 8.11% to $41.73 in after-hours trading after an optimistic fiscal 2026 outlook of $40 billion in revenue, despite a downward revision of its fiscal 2025 guidance to $23.5 – $25 billion from $26 – $30 billion.

Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) surged $3.13, an 8.11% increase to $41.73 in after-hours trading on Tuesday, following an optimistic outlook for fiscal 2026 despite a cut in fiscal 2025 revenue guidance. CEO Charles Liang expressed confidence that the company would meet the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s deadline to file its delayed annual report by February 25, addressing concerns about potential delisting from Nasdaq (COMP). Super Micro anticipates hitting a staggering $40 billion in revenue for fiscal 2026, significantly higher than the $30 billion analysts had forecasted, signaling strong future growth prospects driven by its data center infrastructure solutions.

However, the immediate future looks less rosy as the company revised down its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance to between $23.5 billion and $25 billion, from an earlier expectation of $26 billion to $30 billion. This adjustment was below the analyst consensus of $24.9 billion, reflecting current market challenges or strategic recalibrations. For the second quarter ending December 31, Super Micro reported expected net sales of $5.6 billion to $5.7 billion, which fell short of Wall Street’s $5.89 billion forecast, with an EPS guidance of $0.58 to $0.60, slightly under the consensus of $0.61.

This mixed financial news comes against a backdrop of significant turbulence for Super Micro. Since Hindenburg Research took a short position and the company delayed its annual report in August, followed by its auditor resigning over governance issues in October, the stock has experienced dramatic volatility. Despite the challenges, including the risk of delisting from Nasdaq due to late filings, Liang’s comments on expanding leadership in data center solutions with Nvidia’s technology underscored a strategic pivot towards long-term growth and stability.

The company’s recent performance in 2025, with a 27% rise in stock value, contrasts with its fall from the highs seen in March 2024, highlighting the speculative nature of tech investments, particularly in AI and data center infrastructure. Super Micro’s journey reflects the broader dynamics of the tech sector, where innovation, regulatory compliance, and market expectations intertwine to shape corporate fortunes.

