Altman: Not Moving to For-Profit Model

At the AI Action Summit in Paris, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman addressed the recent $97 billion bid from Elon Musk to acquire OpenAI, succinctly stating that “OpenAI is not for sale” and emphasizing that the company’s mission remains paramount. Altman suggested that Musk’s offer was a tactic to slow down OpenAI’s progress, citing Musk’s competitive nature and his involvement with xAI, another AI company. Altman expressed a preference for competition based on product development rather than through legal or strategic maneuvers like this bid.

Regarding OpenAI’s structure, Altman clarified that there is no shift from a nonprofit to a for-profit model, asserting the ongoing importance of the nonprofit component in driving the company’s mission. He mentioned that the board is exploring various structural options for the next phase but reassured that the nonprofit aspect would remain unchanged.

At the summit, Altman highlighted the evolving focus from AI safety, which was central at Bletchley Park, to broader discussions on deploying AI to foster economic growth and infrastructure development. He noted a significant interest from different countries in establishing AI infrastructure akin to OpenAI’s Stargate project, reflecting a global eagerness to harness AI for economic benefits.

Altman also touched on the topic of Deepseek, acknowledging their model development without confirming any specifics about data misuse. He conveyed confidence in OpenAI’s research and product roadmaps, indicating that the company’s strategy would continue undeterred by competitors’ actions.

When questioned about Musk’s potential influence on U.S. AI policy due to his proximity to the President, Altman expressed little concern, focusing instead on improving OpenAI’s technology. His comments on Musk’s personal approach suggested a view of Musk acting out of insecurity, yet Altman tried maintaining a professional stance, focusing on OpenAI’s objectives rather than personal or political dynamics.

