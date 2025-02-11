Trump Brothers Spark 39% Surge in Dominari Stock

Dominari Holdings (DOMH) stock surged by over 82% on Tuesday, reaching a record high of $11.33, after announcing that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have joined its advisory board

Donald Trump Jr. emphasized the role of AI in Dominari’s future, aligning with an ‘America First’ agenda, while his engagement extends beyond Dominari, including roles at PSQ Holdings, Unusual Machines, and 1789 Capital.

Dominari Holdings (DOMH), a diversified holding company, experienced a significant stock price increase of 39% to $8.58 on Tuesday, peaking at an intraday high of $11.33, following the announcement/a> that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have been appointed to its advisory board. This news propelled the stock up by as much as 83.9% to a record high, highlighting the market’s response to the involvement of high-profile figures in this microcap company, which has a market capitalization of approximately $51.5 million and operates in wealth management, investment banking, and sales and trading through its subsidiaries.

The Trump brothers not only bring their name recognition but also participated in a recent private placement round, underscoring their commitment to Dominari’s growth. The company simultaneously announced a $13.5 million capital raise through a registered direct and private placement offering and declared a special $4 million cash dividend to its shareholders. CEO Kyle Wool emphasized the firm’s focus on finding investment opportunities, particularly in the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence and data centers.

Donald Trump Jr. expressed enthusiasm about his role, stressing the importance of AI in realizing the “America First” agenda, which aligns with significant capital investment and strategic planning. His involvement at Dominari is part of a broader trend of his engagement in corporate governance, having joined several boards since his father’s election victory, including PSQ Holdings, which owns the online marketplace PublicSquare, and Unusual Machines, a drone manufacturer. Additionally, he has taken a position as a partner at 1789 Capital, a venture capital firm targeting conservative-leaning businesses, including investments in media ventures like Tucker Carlson’s company. This strategic board addition by Dominari signals an ambitious expansion into new tech sectors and leverages the political and business networks of the Trump family to potentially reshape its market position and investment strategy.

