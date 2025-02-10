Elon Musk-Led Consortium Launches $97.4 Billion Bid to Take Control of OpenAI

Elon Musk , leading a consortium of investors, has offered $97.4 billion to buy the nonprofit controlling AI startup OpenAI, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

This acquisition attempt could significantly alter AI development, emphasizing Musk’s vision for ethical and beneficial AI progress.

Elon Musk, through a consortium of investors, has proposed a staggering $97.4 billion bid to acquire the nonprofit entity that governs OpenAI, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. This move comes as Musk, represented by his attorney Marc Toberoff, aims to steer OpenAI back towards its foundational principles of being an open-source, safety-oriented organization beneficial to society. Musk’s statement, as relayed through Toberoff, emphasizes a return to these core values, promising to ensure that OpenAI operates in alignment with its original mission. This bid not only reflects Musk’s ongoing interest in AI but also his critique of the current direction of OpenAI, signaling a potential shift in how AI development might be approached if his offer is accepted. This development could have profound implications for the AI industry, especially given Musk’s history of pushing technological boundaries while advocating for ethical considerations in AI development.

