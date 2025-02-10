Trump Media’s Next Move: Trademarking ETFs

Trump Media (DJT) is pushing forward with a series of America-first themed ETFs under its Truth.Fi brand, including the Truth.Fi Made in America ETF, Truth.Fi U.S. Energy Independence ETF, and Truth.Fi Bitcoin Plus ETF. According to Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas, these ETFs are currently in the trademark phase, with no formal filings yet made to the SEC, which is the body responsible for ETF approvals. However, given their straightforward nature, Balchunas suggests that if filed, these ETFs could be trading on the market as soon as March or April.

Balchunas pointed out that while these ETFs might generate significant media attention due to their association with Trump, they face stiff competition from established players like BlackRock (BLK), which already offers similar products. He noted that the market dynamics favor “cheap and liquid” ETFs, suggesting that Trump Media’s offerings might struggle to attract substantial assets despite the brand’s visibility. However, he acknowledges that a dedicated following could lead to some asset accumulation, likening it to the appeal of Trump-branded steaks.

The discussion also touched on the potential for these ETFs to shift from passive to active management, which could allow higher fee structures. However, Balchunas remains skeptical about this strategy’s effectiveness in a market dominated by cost-effective, liquid ETFs. He emphasized the broader trend in the ETF space, where the proliferation of unique and experimental funds is on the rise, predicting that 2025 could see up to a thousand new ETF launches, highlighting an era of diverse and innovative financial products.

In summary, while Trump Media’s ETFs might not revolutionize the market or compete directly with established giants on price or liquidity, they represent an interesting intersection of politics, branding, and finance, potentially carving out a niche among supporters or those intrigued by the thematic focus of these funds.

