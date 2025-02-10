Stocks at Risk? Goldman’s Top Strategist Cautions on Valuations

Peter Oppenheimer from Goldman Sachs (GS) warns of a possible market correction due to high equity valuations, potential increases in bond yields, or disappointing economic data and earnings.

For those holding cash, Oppenheimer suggests dollar-cost averaging into the market rather than trying to time it, acknowledging the difficulty of timing but highlighting the need to prepare for potential market pullbacks by diversifying investments both domestically and globally.

Peter Oppenheimer, Goldman Sachs’ (GS) chief global equity strategist and head of macro research, appeared on ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the current state of the markets, expressing caution about potential vulnerabilities. He clarified that while he isn’t predicting a market correction, the possibility exists given the high valuations of equities which are in the ninetieth percentile of historical distributions. This situation, according to Oppenheimer, makes markets susceptible to disappointments from either rising bond yields or weaker economic data and earnings.

Oppenheimer advised investors to consider hedging and diversifying their portfolios to manage risk better, particularly to improve risk-adjusted returns. He emphasized the positive medium-term outlook for equities, suggesting that despite short-term risks, the global economic environment, with strong U.S. growth and moderating inflation and rates, supports continued investment in risk assets. However, he warned that the rapid rise in stock prices could lead to a correction, not a bear market, but potentially a significant pullback.

For those with cash on the sidelines pondering when to invest, Oppenheimer recommended a strategy of dollar-cost averaging rather than trying to time the market perfectly. He pointed out the difficulty of market timing but stressed the importance of recognizing the current high valuations which could amplify any negative surprises. He suggested that while the earning season has been robust, particularly in the U.S., investors should diversify not only within the U.S. but also globally to mitigate risks.

In terms of what might trigger a market correction, Oppenheimer highlighted rising bond yields and inflation concerns as key factors. If bond yields significantly increase from the current 4.5%, this could pressure equities due to their higher valuations compared to bonds. Additionally, if there’s a slowdown in economic growth momentum, this could also introduce more risk into the market, potentially leading to a moderate decline in equity prices. However, he remains confident about the ongoing positive trajectory of the global economy, particularly in the U.S., with interest rates expected to continue their downward trend, fostering a generally favorable environment for risk assets like equities.

