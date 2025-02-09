Microchip Stock’s Valuation Slashed: Analysts Lower the Bar

Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) experienced a stock decline, closing at $51.89 after a 2.30% drop, and further dipping to $51.86 after hours, amid analyst downgrades following its fiscal Q3 performance.

Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) experienced a significant downturn, closing at $51.89 after a 2.30% drop on Friday, with shares slipping further to $51.86 in after-hours trading. This follows a series of analyst downgrades and price target reductions in response to the company’s fiscal third-quarter performance and its cautious outlook for the fourth quarter. Despite beating lowered guidance for Q3, Microchip’s Q4 projections fell well below market expectations, primarily due to efforts to manage excess inventory.

Analyst Craig Ellis from B. Riley, while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, lowered the price target to $75 from $85, acknowledging the company’s Q3 beat but highlighting the challenges ahead with inventory reduction. Similarly, Mizuho adjusted its price target to $58 from $72, maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating but cautioning about continued operational challenges post the December quarter.

Bank of America (BofA) took a more pessimistic view, reducing its price target to $53 from $65 and keeping an ‘Underperform’ rating. This downgrade was accompanied by significant cuts to Microchip’s fiscal year earnings estimates for 2025, 2026, and 2027 by 14%, 50%, and 35%, respectively, reflecting concerns over the company’s slower progress in operational improvements despite an aggressive restructuring plan.

Raymond James, however, offered a slightly more optimistic outlook amidst the downgrades, slashing its price target from $95 to $60 but retaining a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. The firm recognizes the near-term headwinds, including high inventory levels and ongoing business challenges, but expresses confidence in Microchip’s management to eventually steer the company towards industry-leading margins and cash flow, promising strong returns for shareholders.

These reactions from analysts underscore a broader market sentiment of caution mixed with hope. Microchip is navigating through a period of restructuring and inventory correction, which, while painful in the short term, is aimed at positioning the company for future growth and stability. The consensus seems to hinge on the effectiveness of these restructuring efforts, with expectations set for more detailed insights during the upcoming investor call on March 3, 2025. The focus will likely be on how Microchip plans to address ongoing challenges and return to a path of profitability and shareholder value creation.

