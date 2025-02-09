Monolithic Power Stock Revalued – What’s Behind the Move?

Monolithic Power (MPWR) has seen its price target raised by Loop Capital to $760, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, reflecting strong market share gains in PMIC and general analog markets.

has seen its price target raised by to $760, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, reflecting strong market share gains in PMIC and general analog markets. The company reported record Q4 2024 revenue of $621.7 million, a 36.9% increase year-over-year, and a full-year revenue of $2.2 billion, up 21% from 2023, alongside a 25% dividend hike to $1.56 per share.

Monolithic Power’s operational efficiency is highlighted by Q4 gross margins of 55.4% (GAAP) and 55.8% (non-GAAP), driven by new product introductions like silicon carbide inverters and automotive audio DSP products.

In the bustling market of semiconductor solutions, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) stands out with its latest performance, prompting Loop Capital to elevate its price target from $660 to $760 while upholding a ‘Buy’ rating (MPWR traded at $717.00 in after-hours on Friday). This adjustment reflects Monolithic Power’s enduring ability to capture more market share in the Power Management IC (PMIC) and general analog sectors, a trend that has been consistent for nearly a decade. The company’s fourth-quarter results for 2024 not only set a new revenue record at $621.7 million, up 36.9% from the previous year, but also showcased a full-year revenue increase to $2.2 billion, marking a 21% growth over 2023.

These financial achievements are underpinned by Monolithic Power’s strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies. The introduction of new products like the silicon carbide inverter for high-powered clean energy applications and a new line of automotive audio products with DSP technology demonstrate innovation and adaptability to market demands. These advancements not only bolster the company’s product portfolio but also contribute to its competitive edge in markets like data centers, where revenue has shown strength beyond seasonal expectations.

The company’s operational prowess is further evidenced by its gross margins, with GAAP gross margin at 55.4% and non-GAAP at 55.8% for Q4 2024. This efficiency in operations supports Monolithic Power’s financial health, allowing for a significant 25% increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.56 per share, which signals strong shareholder value enhancement.

Monolithic Power’s performance is also reflective of broader market cycles, where cyclical strength has been observed. This indicates that the company is not just riding a wave of temporary market favor but is fundamentally positioned to leverage market conditions for sustained growth. Loop Capital’s analysis points to a continued trend where Monolithic Power consistently outperforms its peers, driven by both internal innovation and market demand for high-efficiency power solutions.

In summary, Monolithic Power’s recent developments and financial performance paint a picture of a company that is not only growing in revenue but also enhancing its market position through strategic product innovation and operational excellence. The raised price target by Loop Capital underscores confidence in Monolithic Power’s trajectory, suggesting that the company remains a compelling investment in the dynamic semiconductor landscape.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.