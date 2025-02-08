Elon Musk Shuts Down Speculation: ‘No Interest’ in Buying TikTok

Musk Not Interested in TikTok : Billionaire Elon Musk has explicitly stated he has no plans to acquire TikTok, emphasizing his preference for building companies from scratch rather than buying them, despite President Trump’s openness to such a deal.

Billionaire Elon Musk has explicitly stated that he has no interest in acquiring TikTok, the short-video platform that has been at the center of national security debates in the U.S. due to its ownership by the Chinese company ByteDance. This revelation came during a virtual appearance at a summit hosted by The WELT Group, part of Axel Springer SE, where Musk clarified that he has not submitted a bid for TikTok and does not see himself managing such a platform. His comments were particularly notable after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed openness to Musk purchasing TikTok to circumvent a potential ban.

Musk, who is better known for founding companies from the ground up rather than acquiring existing ones, highlighted his rare exception with the acquisition of Twitter (now X). He has no personal affinity for TikTok, admitting he does not use the app and has no clear vision for how he would operate it if he were to own it. His philosophy of building rather than buying reflects his broader approach to business, focusing on innovation and creation over acquisition.

The backdrop to Musk’s statements is a complex legal and political landscape surrounding TikTok in the U.S. Trump, who has reversed his earlier stance on banning TikTok from his first term, has now taken steps to delay a ban on the app. This policy shift comes with Trump’s acknowledgment of TikTok’s role in engaging younger voters during his 2024 campaign, suggesting a more favorable view towards the app.

Despite these developments, ByteDance has consistently denied any intention to sell TikTok. However, the political and regulatory pressures have led to innovative workarounds by TikTok, such as providing Android users a method to download the app directly from its website, bypassing app store restrictions imposed by Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) due to the U.S. law.

Trump’s recent executive order to establish a U.S. sovereign wealth fund, with a potential interest in buying TikTok, introduces an additional layer of complexity. This fund could, in theory, become a vehicle for state investment in companies like TikTok, although Musk’s disinterest removes him from this equation.

The situation with TikTok in the U.S. encapsulates broader themes of technology, privacy, national security, and international relations. It also underscores the unique position of tech moguls like Musk, whose decisions can sway market dynamics and influence national policy discussions. As TikTok navigates its future, the conversation continues to evolve around data privacy, user engagement, and the geopolitics of technology, with no clear resolution in sight as of yet.

