Palantir Stock: A Once-in-a-Lifetime Investment Opportunity

Global Trade Dynamics: Charles Payne discussed the U.S.’s trade relationships as imbalanced, likening them to the ‘remora’ and shark, where the U.S. is held back, advocating for a shift towards fairer trade practices rather than the current symbiotic but unequal arrangements.

Palantir’s Market Perception: Palantir CEO Alex Karp defended the company against Wall Street’s skepticism, emphasizing the burdens of innovation. Keith Fitz-Gerald praised Palantir’s unique investment opportunity, advocating for holding through criticism due to its long-term potential, despite not fitting traditional investment models.

Investment Opportunities: Fitz-Gerald shared his strategy, planning to increase his stake in Palantir (PLTR) with a prediction of significant growth within three years. He also highlighted speculative investments in Blackberry (BB) due to its cybersecurity prospects and Tesla (TSLA), noting the market’s underestimation of its AI and robotics advancements amidst controversies around Elon Musk.

On “Making Money,” host Charles Payne discussed the complexities of global trade, suggesting that the U.S. relationship with its trade partners resembles that of the ‘remora’ and shark, where benefits are unevenly distributed, and American prosperity is hindered by an imbalanced trade system. He highlighted the pushback from global establishments against a U.S. administration aiming to disrupt the status quo through tariffs, framing this not as a war against allies but as a necessary recalibration of trade dynamics for mutual benefit.

The conversation then shifted to Palantir Technologies (PLTR), where CEO Alex Karp defended his company against Wall Street’s skepticism, emphasizing the burdens of innovation over traditional metrics. Keith Fitz-Gerald of the Fitz-Gerald Group joined to discuss Palantir’s stock performance, noting the company’s rarity as an investment opportunity and his steadfast belief in its potential despite widespread criticism. Fitz-Gerald underscored the disconnect between Wall Street’s understanding and the actual value of companies like Palantir, which don’t fit conventional investment criteria but offer significant long-term growth.

Fitz-Gerald also shared his investment strategy, revealing his decision to hold and even increase his stake in Palantir — a company he describes as a ‘once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity, perhaps twice in an investor’s lifetime.’ He predicts a substantial rise in its stock value over the next three years. He contrasted this with his approach to other stocks like Blackberry (BB) and Tesla (TSLA), highlighting speculative opportunities in Blackberry due to its cybersecurity business and Tesla’s underestimated potential in AI and robotics, despite the controversies surrounding its ‘controversial yet brilliant’ CEO, Elon Musk.

