Amazon to Pay Nearly $4M to Settle Driver Tip Misuse Lawsuit

Amazon (AMZN) has agreed to pay nearly $4 million to settle allegations by the District of Columbia that it misused customer tips intended for its delivery drivers. This settlement, as reported by AP, follows a similar $61.7 million payment to the Federal Trade Commission in 2020 for analogous violations, highlighting a pattern of behavior where Amazon allegedly adjusted its payment model to subsidize its labor costs using tips. The issue centers around Amazon’s Flex program, where independent contractors use their own vehicles to deliver packages, with the company initially promising that all tips would go directly to the drivers but later using these tips to offset its wage commitments.

The case brought by DC’s Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb alleges that from 2016, Amazon changed its payment structure without informing either its customers or drivers. This change involved lowering base pay for drivers based on regional tipping averages and then using the tips to ensure drivers met the promised hourly wage range of $18-25. This practice was not disclosed until the FTC’s investigation in 2019 prompted Amazon to alter its policy.

Despite these allegations, Amazon has not admitted liability in the settlement. The company, through spokesperson Steve Kelly, emphasized that the Flex program has evolved and the practices in question were discontinued over five years ago. The settlement requires Amazon to pay $2.45 million in penalties and an additional $1.5 million in legal fees. Moreover, Amazon must now clearly communicate how tips affect driver earnings on both its website and app, aiming to ensure transparency going forward.

This case underscores ongoing challenges in the gig economy regarding the transparency of compensation and the ethical use of tips, reflecting broader debates about how companies manage and disclose payment practices to both their workforce and consumer base.

