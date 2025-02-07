Billionaire Bill Ackman Reveals Massive $2B Uber Stake

Uber ‘s (UBER) shares surged nearly 9% on Friday after Bill Ackman revealed that Pershing Square had acquired 30.3 million shares of the company. Ackman praised CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s leadership since taking over in 2017.

‘s shares surged nearly 9% on Friday after Bill Ackman revealed that Pershing Square had acquired 30.3 million shares of the company. Ackman praised CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s leadership since taking over in 2017. Despite a 7.5% drop in Uber’s stock on Wednesday due to soft guidance and an earnings miss, Ackman views Uber as highly undervalued, calling it one of the world’s best managed businesses.

Uber’s stock has rebounded 25% in 2025 after a slight 2% dip in 2024, with Ackman’s investment and positive outlook potentially signaling further growth for the company.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) shares experienced a notable surge, climbing $5.73 or 8.19% to $75.72, following the revelation by Bill Ackman, the head of Pershing Square Capital Management, that his firm has amassed a significant stake in the company. In a post on X, Ackman disclosed owning 30.3 million shares of Uber, highlighting his long-standing belief in the company’s potential, which was initially sparked by actor Edward Norton who introduced him to the Uber app in its nascent stage. Despite Uber’s past challenges with erratic management, Ackman praised current CEO Dara Khosrowshahi for his transformative leadership since joining in 2017, emphasizing that Uber has evolved into a highly profitable, cash-generative enterprise.

Ackman’s investment comes at a time when Uber is navigating through mixed financial signals. Earlier in the week, Uber’s shares had dipped 7.5% after the company provided less optimistic guidance and reported earnings that fell short of expectations. Despite this, Ackman’s confidence in Uber’s intrinsic value, which he views as significantly undervalued compared to its market price, seems to have bolstered investor sentiment. He described Uber as one of the best managed and highest quality businesses globally, a rare attribute for a company of Uber’s size, suggesting that the current stock price represents a buying opportunity.

This year, Uber has seen a 25% increase in its stock value, recovering from a slight 2% decline in 2024. Ackman’s involvement and his forthcoming detailed analysis of Uber could further influence investor perceptions, potentially driving more interest in the stock. His perspective underscores a broader narrative in the tech and transportation sectors, where operational excellence and strategic management can lead to significant shareholder value, even in the face of short-term market volatility.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.