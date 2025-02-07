Sam Altman Pushes for Stargate-Like AI Program in Europe

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed interest in initiating a “Stargate Europe” project, mirroring the U.S. AI infrastructure venture, during a panel at Berlin’s Technical University, emphasizing compliance with European AI regulations.

expressed interest in initiating a “Stargate Europe” project, mirroring the U.S. AI infrastructure venture, during a panel at Berlin’s Technical University, emphasizing compliance with European AI regulations. OpenAI is expanding its European presence with a new office in Munich, Germany, following earlier expansions to Dublin, London, Paris, and Brussels, aiming to broaden AI’s benefits across the continent.

Altman is scheduled to attend an AI summit in Paris to discuss AI’s future with European leaders, highlighting OpenAI’s commitment to aligning its operations with European policy and fostering local AI development.

According to Reuters, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed enthusiasm for extending the ambitious Stargate AI initiative to Europe, indicating during a panel at Berlin’s Technical University that his company would “love” to undertake a “Stargate Europe” project. This statement aligns with OpenAI’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in Europe, where it has already set up offices in Dublin, London, Paris, and Brussels, and is now planning to establish a new hub in Munich, Germany. Altman emphasized the necessity of local support and compliance with European regulations, acknowledging that the specifics of how AI technologies should be governed would be determined by Europeans themselves.

The original Stargate project, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, represents a massive investment in American AI infrastructure, involving key players like OpenAI, Softbank, and Oracle, with a commitment to invest up to $500 billion over five years. Altman’s comments suggest a vision where Europe could also harness this level of investment and technological advancement, ensuring the continent remains competitive in the global AI race.

By opening an office in Munich, OpenAI aims to deepen its engagement with European markets, institutions, and consumers, aiming to leverage AI’s potential to benefit a broader audience. This move comes at a time when AI policy and infrastructure are becoming focal points for European leaders, with Altman set to attend an AI summit in Paris, where discussions with several European heads of state and government officials will further explore AI’s role in Europe’s future. Altman’s dialogue with European stakeholders highlights the importance of aligning AI development with regional values and regulations, signaling OpenAI’s commitment to a cooperative and compliant approach to its expansion in Europe.

