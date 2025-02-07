Pinterest Stock Skyrockets 20% on Revenue and User Surge

Pinterest ‘s (PINS) stock surged 20% to $40 per share after reporting a Q4 revenue of $1.15 billion, beating Wall Street’s estimate of $1.14 billion, with an 18% year-over-year growth.

‘s stock surged 20% to $40 per share after reporting a Q4 revenue of $1.15 billion, beating Wall Street’s estimate of $1.14 billion, with an 18% year-over-year growth. The company also exceeded expectations with a 11% increase in global monthly active users to 553 million, against the anticipated 547.4 million, and provided an optimistic Q1 revenue forecast of $837 million to $852 million.

CEO Bill Ready credited the company’s success to strategic initiatives enhancing platform engagement and effectiveness, amidst a wave of strong earnings from social media peers like Snap (SNAP) and Meta (META).

Pinterest (PINS) experienced a significant boost in its stock value, jumping 20% to an intraday high of $40.90 per share in early trading on Friday, following the announcement of a robust fourth-quarter performance. The company not only exceeded Wall Street’s sales expectations with a revenue of $1.15 billion, compared to the anticipated $1.14 billion, but also showcased an 18% year-over-year revenue growth. This positive financial report was bolstered by a 11% increase in global monthly active users, reaching 553 million against the expected 547.4 million, highlighting Pinterest’s growing appeal and effectiveness in user engagement.

CEO Bill Ready attributed this success to strategic initiatives that have made the platform more actionable and focused on lower-funnel conversions, thereby enhancing user experience and advertiser results. This strategic direction was reflected in the company’s optimistic first-quarter sales forecast, projecting revenues between $837 million and $852 million, which surpassed the $833 million estimates. The growth in revenue per user further underscored Pinterest’s ability to monetize its expanding user base effectively.

This performance places Pinterest in the company of other social media platforms that have recently reported strong earnings. Snap (SNAP), for instance, saw its shares surge after announcing better-than-expected results, while Meta Platforms (META) not only topped its earnings forecasts but also committed to substantial investments in artificial intelligence. These reports suggest a robust period for the social media sector, with companies leveraging technology and strategic focus to drive user growth and revenue, amidst a dynamic digital advertising landscape. The collective performance of these platforms indicates a positive trend in digital engagement and advertising, positioning companies like Pinterest at the forefront of this sector’s evolution.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.