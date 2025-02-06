Jim Cramer Breaks Down 10 Stocks Powering the Dow

Jim Cramer identified ten “quiet winners” in the Dow Jones, including non-tech stocks like 3M (MMM) , JPMorgan (JPM) , and IBM (IBM) , suggesting they’ve been underappreciated by Wall Street despite strong performances.

identified ten “quiet winners” in the Dow Jones, including non-tech stocks like , , and , suggesting they’ve been underappreciated by Wall Street despite strong performances. Companies like Goldman Sachs (GS) , Amgen (AMGN) , and Walmart (WMT) are highlighted for their sector-specific strengths, from benefiting from regulatory changes to capitalizing on consumer trends in pharmaceuticals and retail.

, , and are highlighted for their sector-specific strengths, from benefiting from regulatory changes to capitalizing on consumer trends in pharmaceuticals and retail. Cramer praised Visa (V) for its lucrative payment networks, Amazon (AMZN) for its e-commerce success despite conservative guidance, American Express for leveraging the travel boom, and Sherwin-Williams (SHW) for its surprising resilience in a slowing housing market.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday pointed out ten stocks that are leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) this year, labeling some as “quiet winners” for their under-the-radar success outside the tech sector. Cramer highlighted that these companies, which include manufacturing, banking, pharmaceuticals, and retail, often don’t get the Wall Street attention they deserve but are quietly making significant gains.

3M Co. (MMM), once bogged down by litigation, is now seen as staging a comeback under the leadership of new CEO Bill Brown, with Wall Street beginning to recognize its potential. JPMorgan (JPM), described by Cramer as the “premier bank of our time,” is positioned to thrive in a less stringent regulatory environment, particularly benefiting from a slower pace of interest rate cuts. IBM (IBM) has surprised many with its recent performance, thanks to strategic moves like integrating Red Hat and spinning off Kyndryl (KD), leading to more consistent earnings.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is poised for a strong period ahead with looser regulations potentially boosting its deal-making activities. In the pharmaceutical space, Amgen‘s (AMGN) diverse drug portfolio, including anticipated success with its weight loss drug MariTide, could draw more investor interest. Walmart (WMT) continues to fight inflation with its budget-friendly offerings, maintaining its status as a go-to for consumers seeking value.

Visa‘s (V) payment networks are lauded for their low risk and high profitability, setting a contrast to more speculative buy now, pay later services. Amazon (AMZN), despite a conservative current quarter guidance influenced by currency fluctuations, had a stellar last quarter, particularly in e-commerce. American Express (AXP) benefits from the robust travel sector, with Cramer noting its recent strong performance. Lastly, Sherwin-Williams (SHW), a recent addition to the Dow, has performed well despite a slowing housing market, which Cramer finds surprising yet commendable.

Cramer’s analysis underscores a broader narrative of resilience and growth in various sectors, highlighting that while tech stocks often dominate headlines, there’s substantial value in these “quiet winners” within the Dow Jones.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.